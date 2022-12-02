DuBois downs Keystone
KNOX — The DuBois Beavers boys basketball team took down the Keystone Panthers, 60-40, Friday night at the Keystone Tip-Off Tournament.
Beaver freshman Maddox Bennett knocked down eight threes en route to a game-high 26 points while junior Cam Thompson had six threes for a total of 18 points.
DuBois (1-0) will now play in today’s Keystone Tip-Off Tournament title game at 3:30 p.m. against Oil City, who beat Clarion, 74-40.
DuBOIS 60,
KEYSTONE 40
Score by Quarters
DuBois 22 16 19 9 — 60
Keystone 17 6 9 5 — 40
DuBois—60
Cam Thompson 6 0-0 18, Maddox Bennett 9 0-0 26, Ben Hickman 1 0-0 2, Rudy Williams 1 0-0 2, Tyson Kennis 3 2-2 8, Aiden West 1 0-0 2, Noah Farrell 0 0-0 0, Max Smith 0 0-0 0, Jaxson Hanzely 0 0-0 0, Trey Wingard 1 0-0 2, Tyler Chamberlain 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 2-2 60.
Keystone—40
Tyler Albright 4 0-0 10, Drew Keth 1 0-0 3, Kyle Nellis 4 0-0 11, Cole Henry 5 0-3 10, Aidan Sell 2 0-0 4, Hadon Foster 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 0-3 40.
Three-pointers: DuBois 14 (Bennett 8, Thompson 6), Keystone 6 (Nellis 3, Albright 2, Keth).
DCC girls beat Karns City
KARNS CITY — The DuBois Central Catholic girls basketball team kicked off its season with a 45-36 win over Karns City at the Karns City Tip-Off Tournament.
Kayley Risser and Hope Jacob led the Lady Cardinals with 11 points each while Faith Jacob had seven and Emma Elensky and Marina Hanes chipped in with five.
DuBois Central Catholic (1-0) will face Neshannock in today’s title game at 7 p.m.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 45,
KARNS CITY 36
Score by Quarters
DCC 5 12 14 14 — 45
KC 6 13 6 11 — 36
DuBois Central Catholic—45
Faith Jacob 3 1-4 7, Kayley Risser 4 2-6 11, Emma Elensky 2 1-3 5, Jessy Frank 0 3-6 3, Marina Hanes 1 3-4 5, Lexi Berta 0 0-0 0, Lauren Davidson 1 1-2 3, Hope Jacob 4 3-4 11, Rose Whipple 0 0-0 0, Julia Sebring 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 14-29 45.
Karns City—36
Emma Dailey 1 2-7 4, Chloe Fritch 5 5-9 18, Taylor King 1 1-3 3, Brooklyn Taylor 2 1-2 7, Jordan Macurak 0 0-0 0, Naomi Venesky 1 2-4 4, Savanna Prescott 0 0-0, Hannah Budianan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 11-25 36.
Three-pointers: DCC 1 (Risser), KC 5 (Fritch 3, Taylor 2).
Lady Dutch pickup win
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys girls basketball team scored a convincing win over Cameron County, 49-13, Friday night to start its season.
Izzy Catalone led the Lady Dutch with 12 points as all nine players scored at least a point. Olivia Eckels also added nine while Maurra Caskey had eight and Jayssa Snelick had seven.
St. Marys (1-0) plays again on Tuesday as they travel to Brockway.
ST. MARYS 49,
CAMERON COUNTY 13
Score by Quarters
CC 3 2 6 2 — 13
SM 25 6 8 10 — 49
Cameron County—13
Delaney Rowan 0 0-0 0, Aubree Lorenzo 3 0-0 8, Naraly Robinsen 0 0-0 0, Naveah Spaeth 0 0-0 0, Renee Earle 0 0-0 0, Ava Hilfiger 1 0-0 2, Glyse Umble 1 0-0 3, Jordyn Stallman 0 0-0 0, Grynn Stallman 0 0-0 0, Trinity Earle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 0-0 13.
St. Marys—49
Alexa Schneider 2 0-0 4, Izzy Catalone 5 2-2 12, Olivia Eckels 4 1-4 9, Jayssa Snelick 3 0-0 7, Maura Caskey 3 2-2 8, Molly Hanslovan 2 0-0 4, Rosa DePrater 0 1-2 1, Avery Eckels 1 0-0 2, Rachael Braun 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 7-9 49.
Three-pointers: CC 3 (Lorenzo 2, Umble), SM 1 (Snelick).