ECC defeats St. Marys
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders took down its crosstown rival, St. Marys, on Saturday night, 45-34.
Emily Mourer led the way for ECC with 17 points, including going 5-of-6 from the free throw line. Teammate Tori Newton added 10 points while Sami Straub had seven.
Jayssa Snelick led the Lady Dutch with nine points while Izzy Catalone had eight and Olivia Eckels had seven.
The Lady Crusaders also won the junior varsity game, 38-20, as Mya Pistner led ECC with 16 points.
Elk County Catholic (18-3) finishes its regular season on Tuesday as they host Bradford.
St. Marys finishes the regular season at 17-5 and awaits the Allegheny Mountain League playoffs on Thursday.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 45
ST. MARYS 34
Score by Quarters
ECC 13 13 6 13 — 45
St. Marys 9 12 9 6 — 34
Elk County Catholic—45
Sami Straub 3 0-3 7, Tori Newton 5 0-0 10, Syd Alexander 3 0-0 6, Lucy Klawuhn 1 2-2 5, Emily Mourer 6 5-6 17, Kiri Emmert 0 0-0 0, Sarah Hasselman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 7-11 45.
St. Marys—34
Alexa Schneider 1 0-0 3, Izzy Catalone 2 3-5 8, Olivia Eckels 2 2-4 7, Jayssa Snelick 3 2-4 9, Maura Caskey 1 3-4 5, Molly Hanslovan 0 2-2 2. Totals: 9 12-19 34.
Three-pointers: ECC 2 (Klawuhn, Straub), St. Marys 4 (Schneider, Catalone, Eckels, Snelick).
DCS hoops split matchups
BELLEFONTE — The DuBois Christian School girls and boys basketball programs wrapped up their regular seasons on Friday against Centre County Christian Academy.
The girls would pick up a 37-23 win while the boys would fall, 55-29.
Lady Eagle teammates Grace Deitch and Ella Shenkle each had a double-double as Deitch had 15 points and 18 rebounds while Shenkle had 10 points and 23 rebounds. Deitch also had five steals.
Sophomore Isaac Smith led DCS in the boys contest, scoring 15 of the team’s 29 points.
The boys finished its season with a 2-17 record.
The girls finished the regular season at 14-3 and tied Johnstown Christian Academy for first in the Western Division of the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association. A coin flip was had to determine seeding and DCS lost the coin flip.
As the No. 2 seed out of the west, they’ll host No. 3 from the east, Belleville Mennonite School, on Thursday at 3 p.m.
GIRLS
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 37,
CENTRE COUNTY CHRISTIAN 23
Score by Quarters
DuBois 7 13 10 7 — 37
Centre 2 11 5 5 — 23
DuBois Christian School—37
Grace Deitch 5 5-9 15, Hannah McCabe 4 0-1 8, Lily Shenkle 1 2-2 4, Regan George 0 0-1 0, Ella Shenkle 4 1-2 10, Sarah Joy Preston 0 0-1 0. Totals: 14 8-16 37.
Centre County Christian—23
Emily Gore 4 0-0 8, Teaghan Bair 3 2-4 9, Josie Pimental 0 0-0 0, Rylee Shipe 1 0-0 2, Eliana Bair 1 0-0 3, Rileigh Laso 1 0-2 2, Maddie Boone 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 2-6 23.
Three-pointers: DuBois 1 (E. Shenkle), Centre 1 (E. Bair).
BOYS
CENTRE COUNTY CHRISTIAN 55,
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 29
Score by Quarters
DuBois 7 5 6 11 — 29
Centre 14 15 14 12 — 55
DuBois Christian School—29
Devin Powell 1 0-0 2, Landon Whitaker 0 1-3 1, Caleb Kuruvilla 0 0-0 0, Isaac Smith 6 1-3 15, Caden Delarme 4 0-0 8, Matthew Byler 0 1-2 1, Connor Delarme 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 3-8 29.
Centre County Christian—55
Trevor Bickel 4 0-0 9, Kaden Irwin 7 1-1 18, Alfred Bennett 3 2-2 8, Sam Sides 0 0-0 0, Josiah Zimmerman 5 1-5 11, Jacob Grove 1 0-0 3, Ryan Doherty 1 0-0 3, Evan Gore 0 0-0 0, Max Federov 1 0-0 3. Totals: 22 4-8 55.
Three-pointers: DuBois 2 (Smith), Centre 7 (Irwin 3, Bickel, Grove, Doherty, Federov).