Prance gets hole-in-one
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Silver Course saw Gerry Prance notch a hole-in-one on Saturday, July 30.
Prance accomplished the feat on hole No. 4 — a 148-yard par 3 — by using a driver.
Witnesses were Bob Andrews, Jim Scerbo and Gary Gruda.
Area Golf Results
FALLS CREEK — The Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday Morning Seniors League played a modified shamble event this week with the foursome of Bert Schenk, Terry Stockdale, Doug Powell and Dave Nulf taking top honors with a 208.
Second place went to Don Guthridge, Wayne London, Bob Smiley and Rich Stewart — as the group shot a 212.
Finishing third with a 213 was the team of Ed Wojcik, Jeff Emerick, Tom Herzing and Ray Lockitski.
Guthridge won closest second shot on No. 1, Lockitski was closest to the pin on No. 9 and Stewart had longest putt on No. 15.
q q q
DuBOIS — The “Golf Nuts” league played at the DuBois Country Club on Wednesday.
The team of Bob Radeker, Mike Ross, Dave Beane and Tom Haag won the event with a score of 380.
Finishing second six shots behind was the team of Fran Inzana, Art Faccone, Brian Hibiell and Gary Bisson.
George Heitzenrater, Tom Mortimer, Dave Heltman and Ed Pasi finished third with a 402.
Low gross of the day was Inzana with an 87.
Quota points went to Bisson 44, Faccone 42 and Ross 39.
The league will be playing next week at Hunter’s Station in Tionesta.