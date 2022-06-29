Lumberjacks fall
DuBOIS — Clearfield’s Blake Prestash threw a one-hit shut out against the DuBois Lumberjacks on Wednesday night in an 8-0 Federation League win.
Prestash threw all seven innings, striking out 12 and walking just one.
Hayvin Bumbarger had three hits and knocked in two runs, while Hunter Rumsky plated three runs, including two on a double.
Elijah Quick and Kyle Elensky added two hits a piece while Tyler Chamberlin had the Lumberjacks’ lone hit.
The Lumberjacks are back in action on Tuesday as they play the DuBois Rockets at 3 p.m. at Skylodge Field.
CLEARFIELD LEGION 8
DuBOIS LUMBERJACKS 0
Score by Innings
Clearfield 000 005 3 — 8
DuBois 000 000 0 — 0
Clearfield Legion—8
Elensky ss 2220, Bloom c 3111, Billotte cf 4210, Prestash p 3210, Rumsky 2b-eh 3113, Bumbarger 1b 4032, Quick 3b 2021, Mikesell lf 2001, Lopez 2b 0000, Kushner rf 2000, Lutz rf 2000, Mays 2b-eh 3000. Totals: 30-8-11-8.
DuBois Lumberjacks—0
McIntosh cf 3000, Chamberlain rf 3010, Clark dh 3000, Bauman p 0000, Mitchell p 0000, Mondi p 0000, Gaffney 3b 2000, Foster ss 2000, Armanini lf 2000, Hickman c 1000, Corle 1b 2000, Knisely dh 2000, Fields 2b 2000. Totals: 21-0-1-0.
Errors—Clearfield 0, DuBois 2. LOB—Clearfield 10, DuBois 2. 2B—Rumsky. HBP—Billotte, Quick.
Pitching
DuBois Lumberjacks: Bauman—2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO. Mitchell—4 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO. Mondi—1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Clearfield: Prestash—7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 12 SO.
WP—Prestash. LP—Mitchell.
Tennis lessons
DuBOIS — The DuBois Area YMCA is offering co-ed group tennis lessons for 10 years olds and up. this summer at the DuBois City Park tennis courts.
The lessons will be a 9-week session instructed by Pat Mowrey on Tuesday evenings starting July 6. Beginner levels will be from 6-7 p.m. and intermediate levels from 7-8 p.m. The cost is $65 for members and $115 for potential members.
A minimum number of students is required. Registration is open for lessons now and up to the first night of lessons, if space is available.
Any questions, please call the YMCA at 375-9622.
DuBois YMCA Golf Classic
DuBOIS — Registrations are being taken for its 30th Annual DuBois Area YMCA Family Golf Classic being held at the DuBois Country Club on Friday, July 8.
The $100 entry fee includes a 4-man scramble tournament covering greens fees and cart, use of the driving range and lunch.
An informational flyer and registration form is available at www.duboisymca.org on the News page.
If you have questions or wish to register by phone, call Paula DuBois at 814-375-9622.