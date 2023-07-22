St. Marys goes 0-2 at states
LEWISTOWN — The St. Marys Minor League All-Star softball team saw its postseason come to an end Friday afternoon at the state tournament in a 10-3 loss to Section 8 champ Plymouth.
St. Marys held a 2-1 lead after the first inning but Plymouth scored two in the top of the second to go up 3-2.
With both teams scoring another run, St. Marys trailed 4-3 as they entered the fifth, but six Plymouth runs later spelled the end of St. Marys’ state tournament run.
Bethany Cunningham led St. Marys at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs — the first of which was a single in the bottom of the first that scored Kara Fleming. Ella Herzing later scored on an error in the bottom of the first as St. Marys held its 2-1 lead.
Cunningham’s double in the bottom of the fourth was the team’s other run, as it also scored Fleming.
St. Marys ends its postseason with a 7-3 record.
DuBois 11s softball falls
LAWRENCE PARK — The DuBois 11-year-olds All-Star softball team dropped its first game of the Section 1 tournament on Friday with a 19-0 loss to a combination team of Cambridge, Conneaut Lake, French Creek Valley Association and Saegertown Little Leagues, as DuBois was no-hit in the three-inning loss.
In the three-team tournament taking place at the Iroquois Little League Complex, Cambridge downed Iroquios, 20-0, following DuBois’ game.
DuBois will now play Iroquois today at 1 p.m. with the winner then playing Cambridge at 3 p.m. for the Section 1 title.
Guardians beat Phillies
CLEVELAND (AP) — Bryce Harper flashed some glove with a stunning catch in his first career start at first base, but the Cleveland Guardians ended Philadelphia’s interleague winning streak at 12 games by edging the Phillies 6-5 on Friday night.
José Ramírez had four hits and David Fry drove in two runs for Cleveland.
J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer and Bryson Stott had a solo shot for Philadelphia, which squandered some early scoring chances and lost for just the fourth time in its last 19 road games.
The Phillies also finished one win shy of matching the record of 13 consecutive interleague wins shared by the New York Yankees (2003-04), Tampa Bay (2004), Miami (2013-14) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (2017).