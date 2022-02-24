ST. MARYS — The top seeded Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders basketball team took down No. 8 seeded Northern Potter 45-19 on Thursday night in a District 9 Class A quarterfinals matchup.
The Lady Crusaders led 18-6 after the first quarter and didn’t look back.
A trio of Lady Crusaders reached double-digits on the evening, led by Tori Newton’s 14 points. Both Lucy Klawuhn and Syd Alexander had 13 points each.
With the win, Elk County Catholic (22-3) clinches a spot in the PIAA Class A state tournament, as there are five teams represented out of District 9 this year.
The Lady Crusaders will play No. 5 seed Ridgway — who knocked off No. 4 DuBois Central Catholic 45-40 — on Tuesday at a neutral side to be determined.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 45,
NORTHERN POTTER 19
Score by Quarters
NP 6 2 6 5 — 19
ECC 18 9 12 6 — 45
Northern Potter—19
Molly Cody 0 0-0 0, Courtney Martin 4 0-0 8, Abbie Cody 0 1-2 1, Riley Thompson 1 0-0 2, Rebecca Martin 2 1-2 5, Haylee Chapman 0 2-2 2, Reagan Slawson 0 0-0 0, Chloe Brimmer 0 1-2 1. Totals: 7 5-8 19.
Elk County Catholic—45
Lucy Klawuhn 5 0-0 13, Sami Straub 2 0-0 4, Syd Alexander 4 3-3 13, Tori Newton 5 4-5 14, Emily Mourer 1 0-0 2, Gabby Weisner 0 0-0 0, Madi Marzullo 0 1-4 1, Reagan Bauer 0 0-0 0, Abby Hasselman 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Vollmer 0 0-0 0, Mya Pistner 0 0-0 0, Alexa Chamberlain 0 0-0 0, Gracie Breindel 0 0-0 0, Sarah Hasselman 0 0-2 0, Kiri Emmert 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 8-14 45.
Three-pointers: NP 0, ECC 3 (Klawuhn 3).