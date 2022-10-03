Brockway sweeps Forest
BROCKWAY — The Brockway volleyball team swept visiting Forest Area, 25-10, 25-13, 25-12, Monday night.
Lauren Rendos powered the Lady Rovers’ net attack with 10 kills to go along with three aces and three digs. Teyha Shaw and Stephanie Stage each had three kills, with Stage adding four aces.
Sophia Schmader added two kills, a team-high five aces and four digs, while Savannah Ropss chipped in two kills and 13 assists. Kalina Powell had two aces and two figs and Natane Isabella three aces.
Brockway is right back in action tonight at home against Johnsonburg.
Rovers edge Raiders, 2-1
BROCKWAY —The Brockway boys soccer team upended visiting Brookville, 2-1, Monday at Frank Varischetti Field.
Nathan May and Alex Carlson scored for the Rovers, while Dylan Bash and Jimmy Fremer had assists.
The Rovers play at DuBois Central Catholic on Wednesday.
St. Marys spikes Ridgway
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys volleyball team knocked off Ridgway in straight sets, 25-15, 25-18, 25-18, Monday night.
Lindsey Reiter ran the Lady Dutch offense with 14 assists and five aces. Rylee Nicklas had seven assists, six kills and three aces. Olivia Smith, Hannah Ritter and Reiter helped the offense with four kills each, while Jill Kline added two kills and Kara Hanslovan three aces.
St. Marys also won the JV match, 25-14, 25-13, with the trio of Emma Garstka, Mia Piccirillo and Kalani Clinger combining to score 23 service points.
The Lady Dutch host Punxsutawney tonight.
Bowling Honor Roll
DUBOIS — A trio of local bowlers posted scores high enough to land on the larest edition of the Bowling Honor Roll.
In the Owens Brockway League, Ryan Mitskavich rolled a 279 game as part of a 757 series in Week 4 action, while Keith Jones also had a 279 game.
Jackie Mitskavich also had a 243 game as part of a 687 series in the Sportsmans League.