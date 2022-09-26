Lady Rovers win
BROCKWAY — The Brockway girls soccer team blanked visiting Punxsutawney, 4-0, Monday evening at Frank Varischetti Field.
Mia Martino led the Lady Rovers with two goals and assist, while Amanda Decker and Rheanna Spinda each had a goal and an assist. Paris Stern set up Brockway’s other score.
Josie Orinko and Lilly Heilbrun combined on the shutout.
Brockway is back in action Wednesday at home against Karns City.
Dutchmen defeat Panthers
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Flying Dutchmen boys soccer team shutout the Northern Potter Panthers on Monday with a 5-0 home victory.
St. Marys saw five different goal scorers on the night with Dawson Krug, Jason McAnany, James Pistner, Casey Young and Caleb Keiper.
Lucas Curtis had two assists while Liam Brem, McAnany and Pistner had one each.
St. Marys goalkeepers were Carter Dush in the first half and Young in the second half.
The Dutchmen (4-5) are back on the pitch Wednesday at Coudersport.
YMCA hoops registration
DuBOIS — The DuBois Area YMCA is currently taking registrations for its 5th and 6th grade boys individual basketball league.
Individual registrations will be taken up until first practice on Thursday, Oct. 6, 4-5 p.m. at the YMCA. Cost is free for those with a family membership, $25 for youth members and $45 for potential members.
Games will be played on Friday evenings beginning Oct. 14.
For additional information, contact Zac Wilcox at (814) 375-YMCA.