DCS hoops split DH
DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School boys and girls basketball teams split with Johnstown Christian School on Tuesday evening, with the girls taking a 42-34 victory while the boys fell, 53-51.
For the girls game, freshman Ella Shenkle led the way for the Lady Eagles with a double-double of 16 points and 21 rebounds. Teammate Regan George chipped in with eight points while Grace Deitch and Hannah McCabe had seven points each.
For the boys game, the Eagles outscored JCS 20-15 in the fourth quarter, but ended up two points shy with a 53-51 loss.
Isaac Smith led DuBois Christian with 24 points, including five three-pointers. Teammate Caden Delarme was also in double-figures with 11 points.
The girls move to 5-1 on the season while the boys fall to 1-5. Both teams are back in action on Friday as DCS hosts Blair County Christian School with the girls set for a 5:30 p.m. tip and the boys at 7 p.m.
GIRLS
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 42,
JOHNSTOWN CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 34
Score by Quarters
J’town 5 9 13 7 — 34
DuBois 13 3 10 16 — 42
Johnstown Christian School—34
Hope Ressler 0 0-0 0, Lydia Hostetter 1 2-4 4, Ellie Speigle 0 1-2 1, Solenna Mack 7 0-0 14, Unity Miller 5 3-5 15, Allison Burkey 0 0-0 0, Shiloh Swart 0 0-0 0, Sybella Mack 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 6-11 34.
DuBois Christian School—42
Grace Deitch 2 3-8 7, Hannah McCabe 3 0-4 7, Lily Shenkle 2 0-0 4, Regan George 4 0-0 8, Ella Shenkle 7 2-4 16, Sarah Joy Preston 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 5-16 42.
Three-pointers: J’town 2 (Miller 2), DuBois 1 (McCabe).
BOYS
JOHNSTOWN CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 53,
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 51
Score by Quarters
J’town 12 18 8 15 — 53
DuBois 13 9 9 20 — 51
Johnstown Christian School—53
Gabriel Thomas 3 3-4 9, Jeremiah Taylor 7 1-6 18, Sam Riberic 3 0-1 9, Elijah Williams 2 0-2 5, Jacob Taylor 4 0-0 12, Jaydon Yoder 0 0-0 0, Joe Sorg 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 4-13 53.
DuBois Christian School—51
Devin Powell 0 0-0 0, Landon Whitaker 3 0-5 6, Caleb Kuravilla 1 0-0 2, Isaac Smith 9 1-2 24, Caden Delarme 5 0-0 11, Aiden Jasek 0 2-4 2, Connor Delarme 2 0-0 4, Mason Ludwig 1 0-0 2, JT Hughes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 3-11 51.
Three-points: J’town 11 (Ja. Taylor 4, Je. Taylor 3, Riberic 3), DuBois 6 (Smith 5, Delarme).
DuBois Y youth soccer
DUBOIS — The DuBois Area YMCA is currently taking registrations for Youth Soccer for boys and girls, currently in Kindergarten through 5th grade. Participants will meet twice weekly for a practice (Thu eve) and games (Sat am), learning the basic skills of the game of soccer such as foot coordination, passing, dribbling and game rules.
There will be two groups; Grades K-2nd and 3rd-5th. Cost is free for a family member, $25 for a youth member and $50 for a potential member. Sign up at the YMCA front desk up until the first practice on Thursday, January 5; K-2nd grade: 5:15-6:15 pm, 3rd-5th grade 6:30-7:30 pm.
For additional information, contact Zac Wilcox at 375-YMCA.
DuBois Y co-ed volleyball
DUBOIS — The DuBois Area YMCA is now taking registrations for co-ed older teen/adult volleyball leagues. Level of play is recreation in a 6 on 6 format. Two females required on court at same time.
Games are held on Monday evenings starting Jan. 9. The cost is $160 per team. Save $15 if pay in full by the first game.
Call Zac Wilcox at the YMCA at 375-2622 to register or for more information.
DuBois Y futsal league
DUBOIS — The DuBois Area YMCA is looking for school co-ed teams to participate in our Middle School and High School Futsal leagues. Leagues are scheduled to begin on Sunday, January 15. To register a team or for more information contact Zac Wilcox at 814-375-9622.