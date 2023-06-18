Brockway 3-on-3 hoops
BROCKWAY — A 3-on-3 basketball tournament will be held on Tuesday, July 4 on the new courts next to Frank Varischetti Field as part of Brockway’s annual Old Fashion 4th of July celebration.
The tournament will feature the following divisions — elementary, 7th-8th grade, 9th-12th grade, men’s open and high school/women’s open division. Cost is $10 per person and is payable the day of the event. Checks can be made payable to Brockway Basketball Booster Club. Age divisions are by grade level for the 2023-24 school year.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. on tournament day for all divisions except the men’s open, with games getting underway at 9 a.m. Registration for the Men’s Open Division is at 9:30 a.m. with games to follow at approximately 10:15 a.m.
The roster size is capped at a maximum of four players, and each team must play in the bracket/division of the oldest player on the team. A player may play up in an age division but not down.
All players will receive a shirt, with the winning team also getting a championship shirt.
People with questions can contact Rick Clark at rclark@brockway.k12.pa.us or by phone at (814) 771-0505.