Sykesville beats Rossiter
REYNOLDSVILLE — The Sykesville Senators took down the Rossiter Miners, 11-2, in Federation League action on Monday night in a makeup game from June 13.
Senators pitcher Dan Wascovich pitched a complete game, allowing four hits while walking two and striking out three.
Jake Felix led Sykesville at the plate with a home run, a single and three RBIs. Teammates Shane Price added two doubles and Layton Hodge had two singles.
The Senators scored three runs in the first inning and seven in the fifth off of Rossiter pitcher Alex Phillips.
Both teams are back in action today as Sykesville hosts the Clearfield Chiefs while Rossiter hosts the DuBois Rockets.
Eshelman Tennis TournamentDuBOIS — The 28th Eshelman Tennis Tournament will be held at the Treasure Lake Tennis Center on July 15-16.
The tournament, which benefits the Gateway Humane Society and the Clearfield SPCA, offers competition in men’s and women’s singles and doubles, mixed doubles, men’s 50 and over singles and doubles, and high school boys singles. A round-robin format will be used in singles; singles players are guaranteed at least two matches.
Food will be provided during the tournament, and the first 40 entries will receive a tournament t-shirt. Entry deadline is July 10.
Interested players may enter at the Treasure Lake Tennis Center, either in person, or by calling the Tennis Center at 814-375-1717.
For more information, email Cody Jaconski at cjaconski10@gmail.com.