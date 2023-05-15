National Tennis Month
ST. MARYS — Tennis is booming, and what better way to find yourself in the game than through local special events, promotions and play opportunities as part of National Tennis Month this May.
National Tennis Month is a nationwide grassroots effort driven by the United States Tennis Association (USTA) and its industry partners celebrating tennis, a sport which challenges one both physically and mentally.
For 31 straight days, players, local coaches, facilities, retailers, tennis manufacturers and more will be driving awareness about the sport and its benefits by bringing existing and new players to the game with special events, promotions and play opportunities in their communities.
The United States Tennis Association is promoting local tennis activities you and your family can enjoy including Tennis Play Day – Wednesday, May 17th at 4:30 p.m.
You can register at the Boys and Girls Club, location, no cost for this special 1 day event thanks to a USTA Grant. Register by calling the local Boys and Girls Club aor email jjacob@smboysandgirlsclub.com.
This event is intended for students in Grades 4th-8th.
Area Golf Results
FALLS CREEK — The Beechwood Golf Course Thursday Morning Seniors league played a shamble event last week with the team of Jim Beck, Terry Stockdale, Jeff Emerick and Butch Martell taking top honors with a score of 252.
Alan Groves, Dan Canton, Wayne London and Doug Powell came in second with a 257 while the foursome of Bill Hicks, Don Guthridge, Jerry Sanko and Tom Herzing were third with a 264.
Chris Danch had the closest second shot on No. 2, Jeff Norris was closest to the pin on No. 9 and Herzing drained the longest putt on No. 13.