HERSHEY — The PIAA Class AA Singles and Doubles Championships got underway Friday in Hershey, and the District 9 representative in both events was knocked out in the opening round.
St. Marys senior Davan Lion suffered a heartbreaking loss in singles action, as she pulled out a thrilling first set victory against Allentown Central Catholic’s Sabrina Yurconic in a tiebreaker, 7-6 (7-4).
However, Yurconic, the District 11 champ, rallied to win the next two sets, 6-1, 7-5 to pull out the win to advance to Friday night’s quarterfinals.
in doubles, the Brockway duo of senior Selena Buttery and junior Taylor Rhed lost their opening match to Moravian Academy’s Isabella Bartolacci and Francesca Bartolacci (D-11 champs), 6-0, 6-0.