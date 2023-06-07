Wilcox downs St. Marys
WILCOX — The Wilcox Legion Post No. 467 baseball team picked up a 10-4 home victory on Wednesday evening against St. Marys Post No. 103 in Elk/McKean Legion League action.
Wilcox jumped out to a 7-0 lead after two innings, scoring six of those runs in the bottom of the second inning.
Luke Zimmerman led Wilcox at the plate by going 3-for-3 with four runs scored, a double and two RBIs. Collin Porter was also 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Teammate Aiden Zimmerman was 2-for-4 with a run scored, two doubles and three RBIs. Kaden Dennis also had three RBIs as he was 2-for-4 at the plate with a triple and a run scored.
Dennis picked up the win on the mound, throwing five innings and scattering six hits. He allowed four runs (all earned) while walking one and striking out seven. Dom Allegretto threw the final two innings and didn’t allow a hit while walking two and striking out one.
St. Marys’ David Anderson was 2-for-4 with a run scored, a double and two RBIs. Teammate Vinnie Lenze joined Anderson as the only other St. Marys player with two hits as he was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
St. Marys is back in action tonight as they host Brockway while Wilcox hosts Bradford on Monday.
WILCOX 10,
ST. MARYS 4
Score by Innings
St. Marys 004 000 0 — 4
Wilcox 161 101 x — 10
St. Marys—4
Lucas Bauer ss 3110, David Anderson 2b 4122, Logan Mosier cf 2110, Vinnie Lenze c 3022, Ryan Shaffer p-3b 3000, Carter Redmond lf 2000, Ben Reynolds lf 1000, Jesop Farabaugh 3b-p 3000, Isaac Dellaquila dh 2000, Eastyn Solveson 1b-p 1000, Tysen Beimel rf 2100. Totals: 26-4-6-4.
Wilcox—10
Aiden Zimmerman ss 4123, Luke Zimmerman cf 3432, Kaden Dennis p-2b 4123, Dom Allegretto lf-p 3000, Ben Paul 3b-lf 3001, Erik Panebianco c 3000, Derek Beimel 2b-3b 3100, Collin Porter rf 3230, Louis Bonini dh 3100. Totals: 29-10-10-9.
Errors: St. Marys 3, Wilcox 1. 2B: Lenze, Anderson; A. Zimmerman 2, Porter, L. Zimmerman. 3B: Dennis.
Pitching
St. Marys: Ryan Shaffer-2 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Jesop Farabaugh-3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO; Eastyn Solveson-1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Wilcox: Kaden Dennis-5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO; Dom Allegretto-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Dennis. Losing pitcher: Shaffer.
Wildfires ppd. Phillies-TigersPHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies’ series finale against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night was postponed due to poor air quality caused by smoke from Canadian wildfires.
The game was rescheduled for 6:05 p.m. on Thursday, originally an off day for both teams.
Philadelphia won 1-0 Tuesday in haze and with the smell of smoke in the air. Phillies players and manager Rob Thomson said the conditions did not affect them, though a strong wind blowing in from center field halted three would-be home runs short of the fence.
About a half-hour before the postponement was announced by Major League Baseball, Thomson said he thought Wednesday night’s game would be played. The Philadelphia skyline could not be seen from the ballpark due to haze and a smoky smell remained.