Punxsy sweeps Moniteau
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney volleyball team swept visiting Moniteau, 25-4, 25-11, 25-11, Tuesday night.
Danielle Griebel enjoyed a strong all-around night with 23 assists, four aces and six digs. Ciara Toven led the Lady Chuck net attack with eight kills, wjhile Kylie Diem and Samantha Griebel each had five.
Morgan Riggie and Kinsee Barnett each chipped in three kills, while Kaylee Guidice had six digs and Sydney Hoffman four digs.
“We played a good game tonight,” said Punxsy coach Glenn Good. “We moved well on defense, and our serve receive was good. Danielle did a good job moving the ball around to different hitters, and the hitters focused on what they needed to do.”
Punxsy plays at A-C Valley Thursday before competing in the Redbank Valley Tournament on Saturday.
DCC spikers fall
DUBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic volleyball team fell in straight sets to Kane, 25-19, 25-11, 25-23, Tuesday night.
Kayley Risser led the Lady Cardinals with five kills.
Central Catholic is back in action Thursday at Elk County Catholic.
Brookville swept at RBV
NEW BETHLEHEM — Alivia Huffman’s 10 kills and Izzy Bond finished with six kills and six aces in the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs volleyball tea’s 25-27, 25-17, 25-23 sweep of Brookville Tuesday night.
Caylen Rearick added 10 digs and three aces while Mylee Harmon had 18 set assists as the Lady Bulldogs improved to 3-2.
Brookville (2-6) hosts DuBois Thursday.