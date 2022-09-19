DuBois netters fall to Altoona
DuBOIS — The DuBois Lady Beavers tennis team fell to Altoona on Monday, 6-1.
“Our rematch with Altoona went better than anticipated,” DuBois head coach Joshua Reed said. “Our D-6 opponents are always our strongest competition. The last meet ended 0-7.”
DuBois got its lone win on the day at No. 1 singles, as Cassie Lanzoni took down Bella Graham, 7-5, 6-4.
“A fired-up Cassie Lanzoni played the best tennis of her career to eke out a close 7-5, 6-4 win at No. 1 singles,” Reed said. “Her and Laken Lashinsky would go on to play a close No. 1 doubles match, where they gained an early break, but ultimately fell to Altoona 8-5.”
Altoona took the rest of the matchups. At No. 2 singles, Katie Hovan beat Lashinsky, 6-1, 6-2 while Leah Koehle beat Kara Miller — who made her singles debut — 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3. The final singles match saw Courtney Irwin take down Jessica Hnat, 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles saw Graham and Hoven defeat Lanzoni and Lashinsky, 8-5, at No. 1. Irwin and Koehle then defeated Miller and Hnat, 8-0, at No. 2 while Kaylee Swain and Olivia McMinn defeated Lauren Kennedy and Liz Coleman, 8-2, at No. 3.
DuBois falls to 4-7 on the season and is back in action today at Johnsonburg.
ALTOONA 6,
DuBOIS 1
Singles
1. Cassie Lanzoni (D) def. Bella Graham, 7-5, 6-4.
2. Katie Hovan (A) def. Laken Lashinsky, 6-1, 6-2.
3. Leah Koehle (A) def. Kara Miller, 6-1, 6-0.
4. Courtney Irwin (A) def. Jessica Hnat, 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Graham/Hovan (A) def. Lanzoni/Lashinsky, 8-5.
2. Irwin/Koehle (A) def. Miller/Hnat, 8-0.
3. Kaylee Swain/Olivia McMunn (A) def. Lauren Kennedy/Liz Coleman, 8-2.
Brockway sweeps Forest
MARIENVILLE — The Brockway volleyball team recorded 23 aces Monday night as the Lady Rovers made quick work of Forest Area is straight sets, 25-7, 25-13, 25-6.
Kalina Powell led that service attack with seven aces, while Lauren Rendos posted a team-high seven kills to go along with six aces. Stephanie Stage added two kills and four aces, while Sophia Schmader also dropped in four aces. Savannah Ross recorded six assists.
Brockway (2-4) is right back at it tonight at home against Ridgway.
St. Marys spikes Ridgway
RIDGWAY — The St. Marys volleyball team swept host Ridgway, 25-20, 25-12, 25-14, Monday night.
Rylee Nicklas had six kills, 10 assists and six aces to pace the Lady Dutch, while Lindsey Reiter posted nine kills, nine assists and four aces. Bella Field added five kills and four aces.
“We played well tonight,” said lady Dutch coach Missy Nicklas. “Our defensive specialists (Danielle Rolley, Kara Hanslovan, Jianna Gerg, Jill Kline and Ava Johnson) continue to show hustle and are becoming better at reading the ball.”
St. Marys also won the JV match, 25-14, 25-16. Molly Hanslovan had 10 service points and Guilana Muccio five, while Emma Garstka had three kills.
The Lady Dutch travel to Bradford tonight.