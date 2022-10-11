ECC wins on Senior Night
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders volleyball team got its record up to 10-0 on the season, sweeping Sheffield on Senior Night, 25-9, 25-15, 25-11.
The Lady Crusaders’ five seniors were honored prior to the game — Maddie Bierley, Tessa Fledderman, Josie Lawrie, Madison Marzullo and Gabby Weisner.
Newton had 13 kills and five aces, Marzullo had eight kills and four blocks, Bierley had eight kills and two blocks, Reagan Bauer had six kills and three aces and Kiri Emmert had 30 assists.
“This was a great win,” ECC head coach Tricia Bauer said. “It was our last regular season home game and we got to debut our new jerseys. I was impressed with the communication on the court tonight, it really helped us keep some balls in play. I am really happy with they way the girls are playing right now.”
The ECC junior varsity team also won, 25-18, 25-12.
Elk County Catholic is back in action on Thursday as they travel to DuBois Central Catholic.
Kane sweeps Lady Raiders
BROOKVILLE — Visiting Kane spoiled Senior Night for the Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball team, sweeping the hosts, 25-8, 25-13, 25-16, Tuesday night.
Julie Monnoyer led the Lady Raiders (2-13) with four kills and a block. Brielle Ross served and ace.
The Lady Raiders honored seniors Ross, Reggan Olson and Brooke Stephens prior to the varsity game. Brookville won the JV match in straight sets.
Brookville visits St. Marys Thursday.