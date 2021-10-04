Lady Rovers blank Lady Tide
BROCKWAY — The Brockway girls soccer team blanked visiting Curwensville, 1-0, Monday night at Frank Varischetti Field in a game that featured a lengthy delay due to lightning.
Danielle Wood scored the game’s lone goal, which was set up by Megan Hertel.
Lilly Heilbrun recorded the shutout in net.
The victory came on the heels of the Lady Rovers beating Kane, 2-0, at home on Saturday.
Wood also scored in that game off an assist by Bailey Allison, while Nikki Jamison scored on a penalty kick.
Josie Orinko got the shutout on Saturday.
Brockway beats Brookville 8-1
BROOKVILLE — The Brockway Rovers boys soccer team continued its winning ways Monday evening with an 8-1 win over Brookville in a game that started more than an hour late because officials were held up at a game in Brockway due to a weather delay.
Nolan Swanson had two goals and an assist and Marcus Bennett also had two goals.
Jared Marchiori had a goal and three assists while Dylan Antonuccio, Alex Carlson and Noah Adams each had a goal — while Adams had an assist.
Brookville’s goal was scored by Logan Oakes, with Ganen Cyphert assisting.
Both teams are back in action tonight as Brockway hosts Punxsutawney and Brookville hosts Elk County Catholic for Senior Night.
Lady Raiders volleyball loses in three
KANE — The Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball team dropped a three-setter on the road at Kane Monday night.
The hosts swept the Lady Raiders, 25-18, 25-21, 27-25.
Julia Bailey had six kills while Ashton Pangallo served five aces to lead the Lady Raiders, who fell to 3-7 going into tonight’s home game with Ridgway.
Serrena Conklin led Kane with five kills and five blocks.
Lady Raiders fall in OT
JOHNSONBURG — Scoring the game-winning goal with two minutes left to go in the second overtime, Ridgway dealt visiting Brookville a 2-1 loss at Memorial Field Monday night.
The Lady Raiders scored just over 12 minutes into the game when Autumn Walter set up Hannah Lundgren’s goal.
Ridgway tied it up with 11 minutes left in the second half before taking the win with the golden goal in extra time.
The loss dropped the Lady Raiders to 2-6 going into tonight’s Senior Night game at home against Elk County Catholic starting at 5 p.m.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — Just one area bowler landed on the latest edition of the Bowling Honor Roll, as Andy Werner rolled a 289 game in the Scotty’s Donuts Classic League.