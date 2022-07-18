Area Golf Results
FALLS CREEK — The Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday Morning Seniors League held a shamble event last week with the trio of Alan Groves, Jeff Norris and Bob Smiley taking top honors with a score of 144.
Second place went to the team of Gary Snyder, Don Guthridge and Ray Lockitski with a score of 146. Coming in third was the group of Ed Wojcik, Walt Kosiba and Joe Geppart as they fired a 148.
Bob Fornauf was closes to the pin on hole No. 3 while Snyder won two proximities — longest putt on No. 10 and closest third shot on No. 18.
q q q
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association played on Thursday with a game of 3/par 3s, 2/par 4s, 1/par 5s.
First place went to the team of Carol Korthaus, Dot Hedglin and Vicki Struble.
Second place was a tie between the teams of Darla Hawley, Helen Griebel and Marian Gray and Karen Deloia, Kathy Caracci and Mary Reuscher.
Fourth place was the trio of Anita Todd, Mary Reed and Linda Paul.
Hawley recorded a birdie on No. 8. Chip-ins went to Gray on No. 5, Griebel on No. 10 and Stephanie Donati on No. 4.
q q q
BRADFORD — The “Golf Nuts” league played at Pine Acres Country Club in Bradford last week.
First place went to the team of Gary Starr, George Heitzenrater, Joe Michalski and Tom Mortimer with a score 381. One shot behind was the second place foursome of Emory Keith, Steve Howard, Don Woods and Bob Radeker with a 382.
Low gross of the day went to Fran Inzana with an 85.
Quota points went to Inzana with 42 while Heizenrater, Woods, Howard and Les Schlosser all tied with a 36.
This week the league will play at Laurel Mills in Ridgway.