Lady Chucks beat Brockway
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Lady Chucks tennis team couldn’t have started the 2023 season any better than they did on Monday, picking up a decisive 7-0 victory over Brockway.
“We had a great start to the season,” Punxsy head coach Mike Emhoff said. “Brockway had a young team and our experience and depth showed.”
All four singles matches saw 6-0, 6-0 wins for the Lady Chucks.
Emily McMahan won at No. 1 over Hallie Welsh, Olivia Toven won at No. 2 over Kassi Tucker, Rachael Porada bested Maria Buttery at No. 3 and Addie London defeated Angela Durle at No. 4.
In doubles, London and McMahan teamed at No. 1 to defeat Welsh and Tucker, 8-2. Doubles No. 2 saw Leanne Zampini and Emma Young take down Buttery and Abby Michalski, 8-0. Rounding out the matches saw Mya Galentine and Olivia Smith win No. 3 Kaitlynn Knox and Jordan Sanchez, 8-2.
Both teams are back in action today as Brockway (0-1) travels to Elk County Catholic while Punxsy (1-0) travels to Bradford for its annual doubleheader.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 7,
BROCKWAY 0
Singles
1. Emily McMahan (P) def. Hallie Welsh, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Olivia Toven (P) def. Kassi Tucker, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Rachael Porada (P) def. Maria Buttery, 6-0, 6-0.
4. Addie London (P) def. Angela Durle, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. London/McMahan (P) def. Welsh/Tucker, 8-0.
2. Leanne Zampini/Emma Young (P) def. Buttery/Abby Michalski, 8-0.
3. Mya Galentine/Olivia Smith (P) def. Kaitlynn Knox/Jordan Sanchez, 8-2.
St. Marys downs Bradford
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Lady Dutch tennis team picked up a 5-2 win over Bradford to open the season on Monday.
St. Marys swept all four singles while Bradford took two of three in doubles.
Roan Lion got the Lady Dutch off to great start at No. 1 singles besting Jaylee Koppenhaver, 6-1, 6-0.
St. Marys’ lone win at doubles then occurred at No. 3 as Danilynn Geitner and Pilar Pfoutz defeated Isabella Ramos and Kali O’Neill, 8-3.
Tralynn Ginther and Sara Regulski then finished and made the score 3-0 for the Lady Dutch. Ginther beat Eli Curcio, 6-3, 6-1, and Regulski downed Emmy Kemick, 6-2, 6-2, at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.
St. Marys’ Maddy Wittman and Lilly Kemick battled the longest at No. 2, playing for over two hours with Wittman outlasting Lilly Kemick in the third set tie-breaker, 5-7, 6-3, 10-7.
No. 3 doubles and No. 2 singles finished approximately the same time, giving the win officially to St. Marys as Bradford later took No. 1 and No. 2 doubles.
St. Marys (1-0) hosts Johnsonburg today.
ST. MARYS 5,
BRADFORD 2
Singles
1. Roan Lion (SM) def. Jaylee Koppenhaver, 6-1, 6-0.
2. Maddy Wittman (SM) def. Lilly Kemick, 5-7, 6-3, 10-7.
3. Tralynn Ginther (SM) def. Eli Curcio, 6-3, 6-1.
4. Sara Regulski (SM) def. Emmy Kemick, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Lilly Kemick/Emmy Kemick (B) def. Rylee Nicklas/Ginther, 8-6.
2. Koppenhaver/Sydney Hamer (B) def. Isolde Collins/Isabelle Farabaugh, 8-4.
3. Danilynn Geitner/Pilar Pfoutz (SM) def. Isabella Ramos/Kali O’Neil, 8-3.