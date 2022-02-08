DuBois falls to Bradford
BRADFORD — The DuBois Beavers boys basketball team fell to the Bradford Owls, 51-47, in overtime on Tuesday night.
Joey Foradora led the Beavers (14-5) with 15 points while Chooch Husted had 12.
Bradford’s Jake Franz had a game-high 16 points as fellow Owl Jerrid Wilmoth had 12.
The loss drops DuBois to second in the District 9 standings with its second loss in league play to 5-2 — with Brookville now in the lead at 7-1.
The Beavers will look to rebound on Friday as they host Punxsutawney.
BRADFORD 51, DuBOIS 47, OT
Score by Quarters
DuBois 9 15 13 3 7 — 47
Bradford 11 13 10 6 11 — 51
DuBois—47
Ryan Kovalyak 4 0-0 9, Joey Foradora 5 1-2 15, Chooch Husted 4 4-7 12, Andrew Shaffer-Doan 1 0-0 3, Al Pasternak 2 0-0 5, Drew Gudalis 1 0-0 3, Ben Hickman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 5-9 47.
Bradford—51
Cam Austin 4 1-2 11, Dalton Dixon 3 2-2 8, Ryan Ward 0 0-0 0, Jerrid Wilmoth 3 5-6 12, Jake Franz 6 1-2 16, AJ Gleason 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 9-12 51.
Three-pointers: DuBois 10 (Foradora 4, Kovalyak 3, Gudalis, Shaffer-Doan, Pasternak), Bradford 6 (Franz 3, Austin 2, Wilmoth).
Penguins beat Bruins, 4-2
BOSTON (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored his 499th career regular-season goal as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied from a two-goal deficit and beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 on Tuesday night.
Danton Heinen scored twice in a span of 28 seconds in the second period and Crosby added another score with 7:07 left in the frame, moving him within one goal of joining Washington’s Alex Ovechkin as the only active players to score 500 goals in the regular season.
Tristan Jarry stopped 43 shots for the Penguins, and Bryan Rust scored into an empty net with 1:29 left in the third as Pittsburgh snapped a four-game winless streak.
David Pastrnak scored twice for the Bruins, who outshot the Penguins 45-25 but couldn’t get anything past Jarry after the first period. Jeremy Swayman finished with 21 saves.