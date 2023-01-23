DCS hoops split
DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School girls and boys basketball teams were in action on Monday night, as they hosted Christian Life Academy.
The girls team picked up a 27-17 win while the boys fell, 30-14.
In the girls game, Grace Deitch led the way for the Lady Eagles with 10 points while Hannah McCabe had eight and Ella Shenkle chipped in with six as DCS gets to 10-2 on the season.
For the boys, Isaac Smith and Connor Delarme led the Eagles with four points each while Devin Powell and Landon Whitaker had three. With the loss, the boys fell to 1-12 on the year.
Both teams are back in action on Friday at Calvary Christian Academy with the girls to start at 5:30 p.m. and the boys at 7 p.m.
GIRLS
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 27,
CHRISTIAN LIFE ACADEMY 17
Score by Quarters
CLA 4 6 3 4 — 17
DCS 8 7 5 7 — 27
Christian Life Academy—17
Elizebeth Kolesar 1 0-0 2, Magdalene Burkett 3 0-2 6, Charolette Helper 2 0-0 4, Naomi Mourachain 0 0-0 0, Ellie Baker 0 0-0 0, Beutrice Kolesar 1 0-0 2, Sophia Morgun 2 1-3 5. Totals: 8 1-5 17.
DuBois Christian School—27
Grace Deitch 3 4-10 10, Hannah McCabe 4 0-0 8, Lily Shenkle 0 0-0 0, Regan George 1 0-0 3, Ella Shenkle 3 0-0 6, Sarah Joy Preston 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 4-10 27.
Three-pointers: CLA 0, DCS 1 (George).
BOYS
CHRISTIAN LIFE ACADEMY 30,
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 14
Score by Quarters
CLA 12 5 9 4 — 30
DCS 1 4 3 6 — 14
Christian Life Academy—30
Joshua Mourachian 0 2-4 2, Daniel Sorenson 5 1-3 11, Dale Swoger 5 0-0 10, Davis Legoullon 2 0-0 5, Henry Kolesar 0 0-0 0, George Baker 0 0-0 0, Landon Johnson 1 0-0 2, Calvin O’Neil 0 0-1 0, Elias Baker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 3-7 30.
DuBois Christian School—14
Devin Powell 1 1-2 3, Landon Whitaker 1 1-2 3, Caleb Kuruvilla 0 0-0 0, Isaac Smith 1 1-3 4, Caden Delarme 0 0-0 0, Aiden Jasek 0 0-0 0, Connor Delarme 2 0-0 4, Mason Ludwig 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 3-7 14.
Three-pointers: CLA 1 (Legoullon), DCS 1 (Smith).
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — Five bowlers among three leagues picked up honors for this edition of the honor roll.
In the Owens Brockway league, Ryan Mitskavich had a 773 series with a high game of 279 while fellow league member Jeremy Yusnukis also matched Mitskavich’s 279.
Rich Pothoven made honors for both series and single game in the Sportsmans league as he rolled a 755 series and a 275 high game.
In Gold league play, Jackie Mitskavich had a series of 665 as Chuck Dietz had a high game of 276.