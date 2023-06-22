Brockway Legion tops Kane
KANE — Brockway used patience at the late and strong pitching to upend host Kane, 6-1, in Elk County American Legion League action Thursday evening.
Carson Weaver teamed up with Carter Himes on a one-hitter, with Weaver doing a bulk of the that work. He tossed six innings, allowing one earned run on one hit while striking out 13 and walking three. Himes threw a scoreless seventh, striking out a pair.
Offensively, Brockway had just three hits itself but took advantage seven walks and four Kane errors to push six across to improve to 7-2 on the summer.
Brockway manufactured a run in the top of the first, as Riley Smith drew a leadoff walk, stole second and scored on a Weave single. Brockway added to that lead with a run in the third when a pair of errors led to Smith scoring again.
Kane scored its lone run in the fourth to cut its deficit in half at 2-1, but Brockway scored a pair of runs in the fifth and sixth to help seal the win.
A single and and error in the fifth led to back-to-back sac flies by Matt Brubaker and Andrew Brubaker, while back-to-back bases-loaded walks by Jamison Rhoades and Matt Brubaker in the sixth set the final score.
The two teams are right back at today in Brockway.
Wilcox falls to Bradford
BRADFORD — The Wilcox Legion Post 467 baseball team suffered its second loss of the season on Thursday in a 5-1 loss to Bradford Post 108 in Elk County American Legion League action.
After holding on to a 1-0 lead through four innings, Bradford scored four in the bottom of the fifth and added one for good measure in the sixth to avenge two previous losses to Wilcox on the year — those being a 10-0 win on June 11 and a 9-1 win on June 18.
Ryan Ward threw six and 2/3 innings, allowing just two hits and the one run while walking six and striking out five.
Luke Zimmerman and Dom Allegretto recorded the two hits for Wilcox with Ben Paul — who threw the first four innings and allowed two hits, one run and three walks while striking out eight — had the team’s lone RBI on a groundout in the top of the first inning.
Zimmerman took the loss on the mound, throwing the final two innings and giving up four hits and four runs — none of which were earned — while walking one and striking out four.
Wilcox (9-2) is back in action Monday at Brockway.