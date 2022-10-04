Punxsy sweeps St. Marys
ST. MARYS — The Punxsutawney Lady Chucks volleyball team got a sweep on the road at St. Marys, besting the Lady Dutch, 25-17, 25-22, 25-23.
“We got back on track after the tough loss to DuBois last week,” Punxsy head coach Glenn Good said. “The scores don’t reflect our play necessarily. We actually played better as the sets went on. We needed to play better to get the win tonight.”
Punxsy’s Ciara Toven had 10 kills, one ace and one block, Samantha Griebel had eight kills and 16 digs, Danielle Griebel had 23 set assist and 10 digs, Kylie Diem had three kills and three blocks, Kinsee Barnett scored two kills and a block, Karli Young notched 10 digs and Lexi Poole had seven aces, four set assists and five digs.
“It was a big win to get October started on the right foot,” Good said.
Punxsy improves to 5-7 and plays at Brookville on Thursday. The Lady Dutch fall to 5-6 and take part in the Kane Tournament on Saturday.
ECC drops Kane in four sets
KANE — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders volleyball team beat Kane in four sets Tuesday night, 26-28, 25-20, 25-13, 25-10.
“We started a little flat tonight and Kane did a good job of pushing us and making us earn every point,” ECC head coach Tricia Bauer said. “I give a lot of credit to my girls. They could have folded after the first game, but they worked harder and we made some adjustments after the first game that worked well for us.”
Tori Newton has 20 kills and two aces, Madison Marzullo had 15 kills and two blocks, and Reagan Bauer had 11 kills and three aces. Kiri Emmert had 48 assists and coach Bauer said Gabby Weisner led the defense with “incredible play in the back row.”
“There were a ton of good plays that the girls made that didn’t end up as a stat,” coach Bauer said. “Every one of the girls made some great saves and great net plays that earned us some points. Maddie Bierley and Lucy Klawuhn played the net really well tonight and all the girls did a great job communicating and trusting each other.”
The ECC junior varsity team also won in two games, 25-20, 25-21.
The Lady Crusaders host Johnsonburg on Thursday.
DCC falls in five sets
DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic Lady Cardinals volleyball team fell to Sheffield in five sets Tuesday night, 25-14, 17-25, 26-24, 23-25, 15-13.
Lady Cardinal Kayley Risser had 10 kills and two aces while teammates Lydia Morgan had eight kills and three aces, Jessy Frank had six kills and five aces and Emma Elensky had six kills.
DuBoice Central Catholic plays again on Thursday as they host Ridgway.
St. Marys ties Forest Area
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Flying Dutchman boys soccer team played to a 2-2 tie after two overtimes on Monday.
The Dutchman had a goal from Liam Brem and Angelo Catalone.