Lady Dutch pickup win
BRADFORD — The St. Marys Lady Dutch basketball team picked up a decisive 50-16 road win over Bradford on Friday night.
St. Marys got off to a quick start, shutting out the Lady Owls 20-0 in the first quarter en route to the victory.
Izzy Catalone led St. Marys with 18 points while teammate Alexa Schneider had 12. Jayssa Snelick and Maura Caskey chipped in with eight points each.
St. Marys (10-1) is back in action Tuesday when they host DuBois.
ST. MARYS 50, BRADFORD 16
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 20 8 9 13 — 50
Bradford 0 2 6 8 — 16
St. Marys—50
Alexa Schneider 5 0-0 12, Izzy Catalone 7 0-0 18, Olivia Eckels 0 0-0 0, Jayssa Snelick 3 0-0 8, Maura Caskey 4 0-0 8, Molly Hanslovan 2 0-0 4, Rosa DePrater 0 0-0 0, Raechel Braun 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 0-0 50.
Bradford—16
Alanna Benson 1 1-2 3, Carli Perischinni 0 0-0 0, Kalie Dixon 1 3-6 6, Korie Dixon 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Taylor 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Johnson 2 0-2 5, Makenzee Miller 0 0-0 0, Mallory Craig 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 4-10 16.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 8 (Catalone 4, Schneider 2, Snelick 2), Bradford 1 (Johnson).
DuBois wins air rifle match
DUBOIS — DuBois hosted Juniata Wednesday for an air rifle match at the DuBois Pistol and Rifle Club and came away with a 493-461 victory in your far from normal contest.
Juniata only shoots air rifle in the prone position, so both teams had their entire team take 10 shots, with the top five counting towards the team score.
DuBois had the top five shooters, with Ella Sprague once again leading the way with a 100-8x (center hits). Freshman Brady Kiskaddon also shot 100 in his first air match, finishing second to Sprague with six center hits.
Alexia Austin was DuBois’ third-best shooter with a 99-9x, with Liadan Conner-Park (98-6x) and Dominic Vizza (96-3x) rounding out the Beavers’ scoring.
Daylyn Kennedy led Juniata with a 95-4x, while Kolten Martin had a 93-1x. Trent Robinson (92-1x), Remmington Shirk (91-3x) and Drew Smith (90-1x) also scored for the Indians.
“They are a young team, and we were happy to host a match with them so their kids could get some experience,” said DuBois coach Joanne Pentz. “They drove over two hours to shoot 10 shots in prone with an air rifle, but that is what they have. It was a great time and match.”
DuBois is back in action Thursday at home against Chestnut Ridge.
DuBois junior high wins
DUBOIS — The DuBois junior high wrestling team beat Punxsutawney, 58-18, Thursday evening.
The Beavers won seven of the 10 contested bouts, getting
pins from Jordan Bowser, Chase Pineiro, Evan Dixon, and Nathaniel Clark. Beavers Kinley Knisley, Peyton Geer, Seth Wilmoth, Landen Buchanan, Shawn Hall, and Shane Kerner also notched wins.
In exhibition action, Easton Harris, Tony Rodriguez and Brady Glass all picked up wins.
DuBois travels to Selinsgrove on Tuesday.