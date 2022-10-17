ECC spikes Brockway
BROCKWAY — The Elk County Catholic volleyball team swept host Brockway, 25-14, 25-9, 25-11 Monday night to improve to 12-0 on the season.
Lucy Klawuhn had nine kills and four aces for the Lady Crusaders, while Reagan Bauer had eight kills and six aces. Maddie Bierley added seven kills and Madison Marzullo six kills and two aces. Kiri Emmert recorded 28 assists.
“We were down a player tonight so we used a new line up,” said ECC coach Tricia Bauer. “It took us a bit to adjust, but once we did, I was happy with the way the girls played Lucy Klawuhn did a great job switching from right side hitter to left side hitter, and Gracee Breindel and Josie Lawrie played well filling Lucy’s spot in the front and back row, respectively.”
Elk County plays at Ridgway tonight.
Esposito earns PSAC honor
LOCK HAVEN — Two days after kicking a 30-yard field goal with no time remaining to elevate his team to victory, Jarrett Esposito (Brockway, Pa./Brockway) earned Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West Special Teams Athlete of the Week honors for Oct. 17.
Esposito had easily the best game of his collegiate career on Saturday, lifting the Golden Eagles to a 23-21 win over Mercyhurst on the road. Entering the game against the Lakers, Esposito had made four career field goals on six career attempts. On this night, though, he hit three field goals of 30, 32 and 30 yards.
None were more consequential than the final one, with Esposito drilling a walk-off 30-yard field goal as time expired to cap the Golden Eagles’ game-winning eight-play, 52-yard drive. The Lakers attempted to ice the kicker by calling timeout before the fateful play, but Esposito split the uprights to even Clarion’s PSAC West record at 2-2.
Esposito is a perfect 5-for-5 on field goal attempts in 2022, and is also 15-for-15 on extra point attempts.
Bowling Honor Roll
DUBOIS — The lone bowlers to land on the latest edition of the Bowling Honor Roll both hall from the Fat Kid’s Sports bar Tuesday League, with Tyler McIntosh and Ryan Mitskavich rolling games of 289 and 279, respectively.