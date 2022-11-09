DuBois YMCA hoops
DuBOIS — The DuBois Area YMCA is currently taking registrations for a 5th-6th grade boys team basketball tourney to be held Dec. 2-3.
The games will be played on Friday evening/Saturday afternoon (Sunday, if necessary). Each team will have a 3-game guarantee. If registrations allow, there will be separate tourneys by grade. Teams/players can play up a grade, but not down.
Deadline to register is Nov. 25. Registrations are limited. The cost is $100 per team or $75 if paid in full by Nov. 18.
For additional information, contact Zac Wilcox at 375-YMCA.