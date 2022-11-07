DuBois Jr. High finishes 9-1
DUBOIS — The DuBois 7th/8th grade football team beat Altoona, 16-14, in its final game of the season last Thursday.
Dalton Reasinger and Bryson Kail each had a rushing touchdown for the Beavers. Kail threw a 2-point conversion to Thacher Hanzely and Reasinger. Wes Clyde sealed the victory with an interception with under a minute to go in the fourth quarter.
DuBois ended the season with a record of 9-1.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — There were just three leagues reported in this edition of the honor roll, but there were a slew of honorees.
Kyle Shannon rolled a perfect 300 in Gold League play and he also had a series of 770.
Ryan Mitskavich made honors in all three leagues. In Division B of the Sportsmans League, Mitskavich rolled a series of 822 with a 279 and 278 as part of it. He then rolled a top game of 290 in the Owens Brockway League while also having a 279 in Gold League play.
Jackie Mitskavich had a high game of 253 and a top series of 691 in the Sportsmans League in Division A, while Shane Frantz had a single game of 279/
Scot Meholick rolled a 769 series in the Owens Brockway League while also posting a high game of 279, with league mate Kevin Freas rolling a 278.