Ramettes defeat Brockway
BROCKWAY — The Johnsonburg Ramettes girls basketball used a 19-2 fourth quarter to pick up a 43-34 road win over Brockway (0-4) Thursday night.
Brockway held a 13-point lead at one point in the third quarter before the Ramettes put the game away late.
Ella Lindberg led Johnsonburg with 15 points while Maria Casilio had 11.
Brockway’s Raegan Gelnette led the Lady Rovers with 13 points as Madelyn Schmader had nine.
Both teams are back in action Monday as Johnsonburg hosts North Clarion and Brockway plays West Forest at East Forest HS with a 6 p.m. tipoff.
JOHNSONBURG 43, BROCKWAY 34
Score by Quarters
J’burg 8 5 11 19 — 43
B’way 11 12 9 2 — 34
Johnsonburg—43
Maria Casilio 3 5-5 11, Annasophia Stauffer 1 4-6 6, Cadence Brechtel 2 2-2 7, Emma Myers 1 2-2 4, Ella Lindberg 6 3-4 15, Natalie Dunworth 0 0-1 0. Totals: 13 16-20 43.
Brockway—34
Sophia Schmader 1 2-3 4, Rheanna Spinda 1 0-0 2, Kalina Powell 3 0-0 6, Raegan Gelnette 6 1-1 13, Madelyn Schmader 3 0-3 9. Totals: 14 3-7 34.
Three-pointers: J’burg 1 (Brechtel), B’way 3 (Schmader 3).
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — A total of 13 bowlers were honored in this most recent edition of the honor roll.
In the Sportsmans league, Derek Marshall rolled a series of 785 and had a high game of 279. Fellow league member Chad Hilliard matched Marshall’s single game high of 279 — with Marshall and Hilliard doing so in Division A. Also in the Sportsmans league, but this time in Division B, Kyle Burkett rolled a 753 series and a 278 single game.
Zack Good bowled a 289 in the Town & Country league while fellow league members Casey Wolfe and Tim Oswalt had a 279 and 276, respectively.
The DuBois Juniors had Melia Mitskavich roll a series of 786 along with a high game of 268.
Roger Manning Jr. rolled a 752 series in Owens Brockway league competition as Cody Jose had a single game of 278.
The Gold League’s lone honoree was Chuck Dietz, who had a 279 single game.
Tim Oswalt and Austin Troutman made it from the Fat Kid’s Sports Bar league as Oswalt had a 773 series while Troutman has a 763 series and 278 high game.
In the Physical Fitness league, Jena Lucas had a single game high of 244.