Area Golf Results
FALLS CREEK — The Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday Morning Seniors league played a shamble this week with the foursome of Bert Schenk, Don Guthridge, Jeff Emerick and George Sanko taking top honors with a 224.
Second place went to the team of Ed Wojcik, Wayne London, Doug Powell and Bob Smiley with score of 233. Four shots back was the third place team of Tim Pleacher, Ray Wyant, Walt Kosiba and Ray Lockitski with a 237.
Guthridge had the closest third shot on No. 2, Sanko made the longest putt on No. 11 and Kosiba was closest to the pin on No. 17.
q q q
RIDGWAY — The “Golf Nuts” league played at the Lauren Mill Golf Course in Ridgway on Wednesday.
There was a tie for first place with a score of 369. The teams of Bob Radeker, Don Woods, Tom Maloney and Joe Michalski and George Heitzenrater, Fran Inzana, Tom Murray and Dave Heltman accomplished the feat.
Low gross of the day went to Inzana with an 80.
Quota points went to Inzana with 45, Woods 43 and Maloney and Mike Ross tied with 42. John Kruse was also the odd man out.
Next week, the league will play at Pinecrest County Club in Brookville.