Area Golf Results
ST. MARYS — The “Golf Nuts” played Bavarian Hills Golf Course on Wednesday with the team of Frank Foulkrod, Dave Beane and Tom Haag taking top honors with a score of 270.
There was a three-way tie for second with a 271. That included Fran Inzana, Ed Pasi and George Heitzenrater, Don Woods, Joe Michalski and Tom Murray, and John Kruse, Ron Rosman and Tom Mortimer.
Emory Keith shot the low gross of the day with an 81.
Quota points went to Kruse 43, Inzana 41 and Woods, Haag and Beane all getting 40.
This week the group will be playing at Beechwoods Golf Course.
q q q
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association had a Red/White/Green Shamble on June 30
The foursome of Stephanie Donati, Marian Gray, Peg Akers and Kathy Caracci took first place with a score of 110.
Second place with a 111 went to Anita Todd, Dot Hedglin, Helen Garner and Luann Chiappelli. Third went to Mary Reuscher, Susan Vokes, Carol Korthaus and Sharon Hay with a 112.
Fourth was a tie between the teams of Karen Deloia, Ginny Libby, Mary Ann Piccirillo and Linda Paul and Betsy Schuch, Mary Reed, Donna Burt-McAliley and Peggy Davis with a 115.
Darla Hawley got an eagle on hole No. 9 while birdies went to Deloia and Donati.
Chip-ins included Hawley and Caracci on No. 9, Carol Prance on No. 10 and Schuch on No. 11.