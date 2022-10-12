Dutch edge Beavers in OT
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys boys soccer team pulled out a hard-fought 1-0 overtime victory against DuBois Wednesday in a Senior Night game played at Dutch Country Stadium.
The teams played to a scoreless draw through regulation before the Dutchmen proved to be the team to find the back of the next in the extra session.
That game-winning goal came on a set piece following a foul on the Beavers. St. Marys Aiden McKay took that direct kick and sent it into the DuBois box, where Liam Brem headed home the ball to give the Dutchmen the thrilling victory.
St. Marys (6-8-1) travels to Karns City Tuesday, while DuBois (7-9) hosts Brookville on Tuesday.
Lady Dutch spikers fall
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys volleyball team fell in four sets to visiting Port Allegany, 27-25, 25-14, 24-26, 25-19, Wednesday night.
St. Marys’ Rylee Nicklas and Lindsey Reiter combined for 18 assists. Nicklas added seven kills, while Olivia Smith and Bella Field had six and five kills.
The Lady Dutch host Brookville tonight for Senior Night.