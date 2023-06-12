Junior golf clinic
DuBOIS — The DuBois Country Club is hosting Junior Golf Clinics throughout the summer months on Fridays.
The clinics are for boys and girls ages 7-17. The first set of clinics are taking place now and its next one is set for June 16 from 1-2:30 p.m. A clinic will also be had on June 23 from 1-2:30 p.m. that will conclude the first set.
The second set of clinics will be on the Fridays of July 7, 21, 28 and Aug. 4 and 11 and will also run from 1-2:30 p.m.
For more information, you can call or text Logan Depto at (814) 558-7453.
Area golf results
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association played a game of “ONES” on June 7 at the Silver Course.
First place went to Anita Todd with a score of 36. Karen Deloia was runner-up with a 37 while third went to Bridget Brown with a 39.
Birdies went to Deloia on No. 1 and No. 15, Darla Hawley on No. 12, Mary Reuscher on No. 9 and Todd on holes No. 1 and No. 10.
Carol Korthaus had a chip-in on No. 6.
q q q
RUSSELL — The “Golf Nuts” played at the Cable Hollow Golf Course on Wednesday as the team of Fran Inzana, Dave Beane, Tom Mortimer and Tom Murray won with a score of 377.
Second place was three shots back with Les Schlosser, Bob Radeker, George Heitzenrater and Dave Heltman notching a 380.
Inzana, Schlosser and Emory Keith had the low gross of the day with an 88 for each. Quota points were Heitzenrater 41, Murray and Schlosser 38 and Keith, Charlie Muth and Frank Foulkrod with 37.
The group will play at Kane Country Club this week.