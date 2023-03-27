Y Pickleball Tourney
DUBOIS — The DuBois Area YMCA is holding a Mixed Doubles PickleBall Tournament on Saturday, April 22. There are 3 Skill Level divisions: 3.0, 3.5 and 4.0+ with 8 teams maximum per skill level.
Hours are 9 am-noon for 3.0 level; noon-3 p.m. for 3.5 level and 3-6 pm for the 4.0+ level.
The format will be round robin with the top 4 teams from each skill level advancing to the medal match play. Cost is $40 per team. Registration in person at the DuBois Area YMCA, by phone 814-375-9622 or through the YMCA website. Only one player from each team should register.
For more details or to register online go at www.duboisymca.org on the news page. Questions, call Zac Wilcox, Program Director, at 375-9622.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — Five bowlers made this most recent edition of the honor roll out of the three leagues that reported.
Kevin Boyle was one pin away from a perfect game as he notched a 299 in the Owens Brockway league. Fellow league members Jamie Wood, Jeff Sedor and Ryan Mitskavich also made honors. Wood rolled a 766 series while Sedor and Mitskavich made via single games with a 287 and 278, respectively.
Mitskavich also made it in Gold League play, picking up a 781 series and a high game of 280.
The last of the honorees was Melia Mitskavich — as she made honors in the DuBois Juniors league with a 737 series and a top game of 275.