Altoona netters top DuBois
DuBOIS — The DuBois Beavers boys tennis team was defeated by Altoona on Wednesday afternoon, 7-0.
“Our first D-6 match with Altoona was an uphill battle,” DuBois head coach Joshua Reed said. “It’s always good to play against strong opponents.”
Altoona’s top singles player, freshman Luke Mitchell, beat Cody Jaconski, 6-0, 6-2. DuBois’ Zach Johnson fell to Josh Adams as Houston Hemke fell to Kadyn Carey. Brady Sassano rounded out the four Altoona singles victories.
In doubles, it was much of the same as Mitchell/Adams beat Jaconski/Johnson, 8-1 and Carey/Sassano defeated Hemke/Miller, 8-0.
In the final doubles match, the DuBois duo of Brohm Hemke and Aum Patel fell to Nick Hogan and AJ Kilmartin.
With the loss, DuBois falls to 2-1 on the season.
The Beavers’ match with Johnsonburg on Thursday was postponed and its next match will take place on Tuesday as they host Elk County Catholic at 3:30 p.m.
ALTOONA 7, DUBOIS 0
Singles
1. Luke Mitchell (A) def. Cody Jaconski, 6-0, 6-2.
2. Josh Adams (A) def. Zach Johnson, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Kadyn Carey (A) def. Houston Hemke, 6-2, 6-1.
4. Brady Sassano (A) def. John Miller, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Mitchell/Adams (A) def. Jaconski/Johnson, 8-1.
2. Carey/Sassano (A) def. Hemke/Miller, 8-0.
3. Nick Hogan/AJ Kilmartin (A) def. Brohm Hemke/Aum Patel, 8-3.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — Six honorees comprise this edition of the honor roll.
Three of the honorees came out of the Town & Country league with all three making it via single game scores. Jake Smithro and Tim Oswalt each bowled 279s while Cody Wolfe rolled a 275.
Andy Werner was the lone honoree from the Scotty’s Donuts Classic league as he rolled a 759 series.
The final two bowlers came out of the DuBois Juniors league. Melia Mitskavich rolled a 709 series with a high game of 268. Meanwhile, fellow league member Amanda Decker had a high game of 242.