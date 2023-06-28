Brockway no hits Bradford
BRADFORD — Brockway’s Blake Pisarcik and Pierson Ruhlman combined for a no-hitter on Wednesday in Elk/McKean County American Legion action as Brockway defeated Bradford, 3-0.
Pisarcik tossed the first five innings and walked five while striking out 13 batters. Ruhlman then threw the final two innings, allowing no walks while striking out two.
Riley Smith led Brockway at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs.
Matt Brubaker’s RBI single in the top of the third gave Brockway a 1-0 lead as Smith hit a two-RBI single in the top of the sixth.
Brockway (9-3) is back on the diamond tonight as they host Smethport.
Wilcox tops Smethport
SMETHPORT — The Wilcox Legion Post No. 467 baseball team took down Smethport, 14-8, on Wednesday evening.
Wilcox jumped out to a 10-0 lead after the first two innings as Dom Allegretto was 2-for-4 with a run scored, a double and four RBIs. Derek Beimel was also 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Luke Zimmerman got the win on the mound, throwing three innings while allowing one hit and three walks while striking out eight.
Wilcox (11-2) is back in action tonight as they host St. Marys.
Sykesville downs Brookville
REYNOLDSVILLE — The Sykesville Senators picked up a 15-2 victory in five innings over the Brookville Grays in Federation League play on Wednesday evening.
Taylor Boland threw a complete game to get the win on the mound for the Senators while Damon Foster had three hits and four RBIs.
Brookville (5-4) is back in action tonight as they play at DuBois while Sykesville (8-2) is also playing next against the Rockets as they’ll play a doubleheader at Showers Field on Sunday.
Area Golf Results
DAYTON — The “Golf Nuts” played at the White Oak Golf Course in Dayton last week with the team of Fran Inzana, George Heitzenrater and Dave Heltman winning with a score of 274.
Second went to the team of John Kruse, Mike Ross and Charlie Muth with a 279.
Inzana had the low gross of the day with an 84. Quota points went to Muth (43), Mortimer (43), Heizenrater (42) and Steve Howard (42).