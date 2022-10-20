DuBois drops Karns City
KARNS CITY — The DuBois Lady Beavers soccer team wrapped up regular season with a 15-3 record after a 3-0 win over Karns City Thursday.
Rachel Sickeri scored two goals and Emily Graeca had the other.
DuBois will now play Bradford on Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. at Frank Varischetti Field in Brockway for the District 9 Class AAA title.
ECC defeats St. Marys
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic volleyball team capped off a 14-0 regular season by sweeping St. Marys Thursday night, 25-18, 25-14, 25-16.
Elk County Catholic’s Tori Newton had 12 kills, Reagan Bauer had eight kills and seven aces, Madison Marzullo had eight kills and two aces and Kiri Emmert had 31 assists.
“The girls played well tonight,” ECC head coach Tricia Bauer said. “They served well and hustled on defense. We had more errors than we are used to tonight, but they did a great job mentally of brushing the mistakes off and moving forward. These girls have worked so hard this season. They are fun to watch and I am so happy for them that they earned a 14-0 regular season record, but I know that they aren’t done.”
Lady Dutch Rylee Nicklas had seven kills while Olivia Smith, Alexis Whitesell and Lindsey Reiter had three kills each. Reiter also had 11 set assists.
“The score reflects a loss for us tonight however, we played hard every point and worked together,” St. Marys head coach Missy Nicklas said. “This match should give the girls a lot of confidence. They all played well. We have been working hard on out of system balls and tonight that hard work paid off.
“Jianna Gerg, Dani Rolley, Ava Johnson and Kara Hanslovan made some amazing saves in the match ... ECC has some good hitters, Bella Field and Hannah Ritter put up decent blocks to allow for our back row to make a play.”
The junior varsity team also finished at 14-0, defeating St. Marys 25-20, 20-25, 15-8.
Both teams are back in action in tournament play Saturday at the Elk County Catholic Tournament.
Brockway downs BrookvilleBROOKVILLE — The Brockway Lady Rovers volleyball team capped off its season with a five set win over Brookville on Thursday evening, 23-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23, 15-4.
Lady Rover Kalina Powell had seven aces and 25 digs while teammates Savannah Ross had three kills, 33 assists and eight digs, Stephanie Stage had four kills and two aces, Lauren Rendos had four kills, three aces and eight digs, Natane Isabella had three kills and two digs, Tehya Shaw had three blocks and Sophia Schmader had five kills and 12 digs.
Brockway finished its season with a 4-14 record.
Rovers put out Fires
TIONESTA — The Brockway Rovers boys soccer team capped off its regular season with a 5-1 win over Forest Area on Thursday evening.
Dylan Bash had a hat trick and two assists. Alex Carlson had a goal and an assist while Bradey Hughes had the team’s other goal as teammates Jimmy Fremer and Evan Botwright had one assist each.
Brockway is now the No. 8 seed and will host No. 9 Brookville Monday at 7 p.m. in the District 9 Class A playoffs.
Bowling Honor Roll
There were two honorees for this week’s edition of the bowling honor roll, with both having done so for a single game.
The Sportsmans league saw Will Wayne roll a 287 while the Town & Country league’s Patrick Johnston bowled a 279.