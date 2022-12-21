Rovers notch first win
AUSTIN — The Brockway boys basketball team used a strong third-quarter surge Wednesday night to upend Austin, 50-42, for its first win of the season.
The host Panthers held slim leads of 9-8 and 19-17 after the first two quarters, but Brockway outscored Austin 19-9 in the third to grab control of the game and take a 36-28 lead the fourth.
The teams then played an even final eights minutes (14-14) as the Rovers held on for the win.
Aiden Grieneisen led Brockway with 13 points, while Brady DeMonte and Aiden Wilcox each had eight. Alex Carlson added seven.
Jacob Hooftallon (15) and Dawson Hooftallon (10) each reached double figures for the Panthers.
Brockway (1-7) is back in action Tuesday when it plays DuBois Central Catholic in the opening round of the DuBois Holiday Tournament.
BROCKWAY 50, AUSTIN 42
Score by Quarters
Brockway 8 8 19 14 — 50
Austin 9 19 9 14 — 42
Brockway—50
Isaac Crawford 0 1-2 1, Alex Carlson 3 0-3 7, Brady DeMonte 3 0-0 8, Reese Yahner 3 0-0 6, Aiden Grieneisen 6 1-7 13, Bradey Hughes 2 1-4 5, Aiden Wilcox 3 1-1 8. Totals: 21 4-17 50.
Austin—42
Jacob Hoofallon 3 9-13 15, Hunter Bundy 1 0-0 2, Keaton Shupe 2 1-2 7, Dawson Hooftallon 5 0-2 10, Brayden Stuckey 1 0-0 3, Warren Nelson 1 2-2 5, Breenan Ogden 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 12-20 42.
Three-pointers: Brockway 4 (Carlson, DeMonte, Wilcox), Austin 4 (Shupe 2, Stuckey, Nelson).
Lady Dutch roll
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys girls basketball team ran its record to 7-0 Wednesday night with a lopsided 62-19 victory against Brookville in District 9 League action.
The Lady Dutch used a smothering defense — holding the Lady Raiders to single-digits in all four quarters — and a balanced offensive attack as the recipe for success.
All eight St. Marys players who hit the court scored, including four starters who reached double figures in Alexa Schneider (13), Olivia Eckels (12), Izzy Catalone (10) and Jayssa Snelick (10). Molly Hanslovan chipped in six points off the bench.
Eden Wonderling led Brookville (0-7) with eight points.
Both teams are off until next week when the Lady Dutch play in the Elk County holiday Tournament and the Lady Raiders host their annual holiday tourney.
ST. MARYS 62, BROOKVILLE 19
Score by Quarters
Brookville 7 3 4 5 — 19
St. Marys 19 25 8 10 — 62
Brookville—19
Hannah Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Kerstyn Davie 2 0-0 5, Mara Bowser 0 0-0 0, Reggan Olson 0 0-0 0, Eden Wonderling 3 0-0 8, Samantha Whitling 0 0-0 0, Bentley Hughey 1 0-0 2, Kaida Yoder 1 0-0 2, Hannah Geer 1 0-0 2, Isabella Pangallo 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 0-0 19
St. Marys—62
Alexa Schneider 6 1-1 12, Izzy Catalone 4 2-2 10, Olivia Eckels 6 0-0 12, Jayssa Snelick 4 2-2 10, Maura Caskey 1 3-7 5, Molly Hanslovan 2 2-2 6, Rosa DePrater 2 0-0 4, Raechel Braun 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 10-14 62
Three-pointers: Brookville 3 (Davie, Wonderling 2), St. Marys 0.
DAMS wrestlers win big
ST. MARYS — The DuBois junior high wrestling team captured a lopsided 54-9 victory at St. Marys Tuesday night.
DuBois got pins from Jordy Bowser and Seth Wilmoth, while Kinley Knisley, Carter Genevro, Peyton Geer, Chase Pineiro, Brandt Bash, Shawn Hall, Blaze Bogacki and Shane Kerner all notched wins as well.
The junior high Beavers, now 3-0, host Punxsutawney today in match now slated to begin at 4 p.m. because of inclement weather in the forecast.
QB Mertz headed to Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz is transferring to Florida, giving the Gators an experienced starter at a depleted position.
Mertz announced his commitment on social media Wednesday. He is expected to enroll at the Southeastern Conference school in January.
A three-year starter at Wisconsin, Mertz left the program after the Badgers hired former Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell to head its program.
He joins a Florida team that lost Anthony Richardson to the NFL draft and dismissed backup Jalen Kitna following his arrest on child pornography charges. Third-stringer Jack Miller started the Las Vegas Bowl against Oregon State and threw for 180 yards and was sacked four times in a 30-3 loss.