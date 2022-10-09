Lady Beavers beat Bradford
DuBOIS — The DuBois Lady Beavers soccer team picked up a 3-0 win Saturday morning against Bradford.
Rachel Sickeri notched the hat trick for DuBois, which is now 12-3 on the season.
The Lady Beavers will be back in action Wednesday as they travel to St. Marys
DuBois junior high wins
DuBOIS — The DuBois junior high football team beat St. Marys, 22-0, on Thursday evening to get to 6-0 on the season.
Bryson Kail threw a touchdown pass to Aaron Eberly to get things going as Thacher Hanzely converted on the two-point try.
Dalton Reasinger and Kendahl Hoare each had a rushing touchdown while Seth Wilmoth added a 2 point conversion.
Defensively, Eberly, Kail and Wes Clyde all had interceptions and Landon Schaffer recovered a fumble.
DuBois will host Mt. Nittany on Wednesday at Mansell Stadium with a 4 p.m. kickoff.
Rovers junior high win
BROCKWAY — The Brockway junior high football team ran its unbeaten streak to six after a 46-8 win over Kane this past Thursday in Brockway.
Kolton Kahle started the scoring when he returned an interception 61 yards for a touchdown. Kahle later scored another touchdown on a reception from Aiden Patton.
Patton threw two more touchdown passes — one each to Caleb Daugherty and Kyle Kennedy. Patton also ran for a two-point conversion, while Kennedy had two interceptions.
Daugherty was on the end of a second touchdown reception, this one from Ben Bash. Daugherty also had three two-point conversion catches.
Madox Decker also had a touchdown run and Zayden Faith added a two-point conversion.
Brockway will play again Thursday against Bucktail at 4:30 p.m. in Renovo.