DCC golfers top Brockway
BROCKPORT — The Brockway duo of Dylen Coder and Daniel Shugarts tied for medalist honors Thursday against DuBois Central Catholic, but it still wasn’t enough to top the Cardinals as DCC came away with a 211-216 victory at Brockway Golf Course.
Coder and Shugarts both carded rounds of 49 and were the only golfers to break 50 on the day.
Central Catholic offset their rounds by having its tp four scorers all shoot between 51-54. Tristan Sedor led DCC with a 51, while Aiden Snowberger and Kyan Peck each shot 53s. Brendan Paisley rounded out the Cardinals’ scoring with a 54.
As for the Rovers, they got a 58 from Parker Pisarchick and a 60 by Weston Pisarchick to close out their scoring.
Bot teams are back in action Tuesday. DuBois Central Catholic hosts Curwensville, while Brockway plays at Punxsutawney.
DuBois Central Catholic—211
Brendan Paisley 54, Aiden Snowberger 53, Tristan Sedor 51, Kyan Peck 53. Others: Nick Colbey 56, Trenton Miller 59.
Brockway—216
Dylen Coder 49, Weston Pisarchick 60, Daniel Shugarts 49, Parker Pisarchick 58. Others: Jacob Newcamp 65, Troy Johnson 65.
Ridgway golf defeats Kane
KANE — The Ridgway Elker golf team pulled out a close 244-246 victory over Kane at the Kane Country Club on Thursday.
While Kane had the two lowest scorers of the day, the Elkers were more consistent throughout the five-man roster.
Aiden Zimmerman led the Elkers with a 44, followed by Collin Porter with a 46. Logan Jordan shot a 50 while Kole Asti and Brent Defranco shot 52s to round out the team. Alec DeVallance also shot a 54 but did not count towards the total.
For Kane, Curt Barner was the low scorer of the day with a 40, followed by Max Bizzak’s 43. Derek Peterson shot a 46 but Ryan Huber and Kaden Smith shot a 57 and 60, respectively, that gave the win to the Elkers.
Ridgway is back in action today as they travel to Bradford.
Ridgway—244
Collin Porter 46, Kole Asti 52, Logan Jordan 50, Brent Defranco 52, Aiden Zimmerman 44. Others: Alec DeVallance 54.
Kane—246
Curt Barner 40, Max Bizzak 43, Derek Peterson 46, Ryan Huber 57, Kaden Smith 60.
Lady Dutch beat ECC
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys girls tennis team picked up a 6-1 victory over Elk County Catholic on Thursday.
“It’s always nice when the St. Marys teams meet up with each other,” St. Marys coach Dave Lion said. “Elk County Catholic has a very talented group of athletes and we look forward to playing them again.”
The Lady Dutch swept the singles matchups — most of which were in decisive fashion.
Lady Dutch Davan Lion took the No. 1 matchup 6-0, 6-0 over Audrey Dornish. Emma Gavazzi won the No. 2 matchup 6-0, 6-1 over Lydia Anderson. Rachel Fleming then beat Megan Emmery, 6-1, 6-3 as Mya Klaiber completed the sweep with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Melaina Gradl.
Dornish and Anderson would get the lone Lady Crusaders point of the day in the first doubles matchup, taking down the St. Marys duo of June Chen and Caitlyn Blessel 8-6.
Gavazzi and Maddy Whittman defeated Emmert and Gradl, 8-4, in the No. 2 singles while Emily Ritter and Andrea Adamski beat Josie VanAlstine and Rachael Wolfe 8-4 in No. 3 doubles.
St. Marys steps back out on the court Saturday as they travel to Warren while ECC hosts Johnsonburg on Tuesday.