ECC netters sweep Punxsy
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic boys tennis team swept the Punxsutawney Chucks, 7-0, on Wednesday.
In singles action, Anthony Messineo topped Mikey Setree, 6-2, 6-4, at No. 1. Cameron Klebacha defeated Alex Deppen, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 2 while Cole Piccirillo took down Dana Smith at No. 3, 6-2, 6-2. Douglass MacDonald rounded out the singles sweep with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Logan Conner.
Doubles saw Messineo and Klebacha beat Setree and Deppen, 8-3, at No. 1.
Owen Daghir and Julian Funaki teamed to beat Abe Santos and Cody Pifer, 8-2, at No. 2 while Ben Reynolds and William McDonald defeated Adem Kural and Gage Elliott, 8-1, at No. 3 to complete the sweep.
Both teams are back on the courts today as ECC plays Brockway at DuBois City Park while Punxsy hosts Bradford in its annual doubleheader with an early start time of 2:30 p.m.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 7, PUNXSUTAWNEY 0
Singles
1. Anthony Messineo (ECC) def. Mikey Setree, 6-2, 6-4.
2. Cameron Klebacha (ECC) def. Alex Deppen, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Cole Piccirillo (ECC) def. Dana Smith, 6-2, 6-2.
4. Douglass MacDonald (ECC) def. Logan Conner, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Messineo/Klebacha (ECC) def. Setree/Deppen, 8-3.
2. Owen Daghir/Julian Funaki (ECC) def. Abe Santos/Cody Pifer, 8-2.
3. Ben Reynolds/William McDonald (ECC) def. Adem Kural/Gage Elliott, 8-1.
DuBois falls to Altoona
ALTOONA — The DuBois Beavers boys tennis team fell to Altoona on Wednesday, 6-1.
Instead of the usual four singles and three doubles matches, the teams played five singles and two doubles, with DuBois’ lone victory on the afternoon coming at No. 2 doubles with Ben Gribik and Jacob Loomis outlasting Max Chile and Sean Ratchford, 9-7.
DuBois’ Brohm Hemke fell at No. 1 to Kadyn Carey, 6-4, 6-2, while No. 2 Luke Mitchell beat Ben Gribik, 6-1, 6-0.
Jay Parekh fell to Josh Adams at No. 3, 6-1, 6-0, and Brady Saggano beat Jacob Loomis at No. 4, 6-0, 6-0. Jack Stringer made his DuBois singles debut at No. 5, falling to Dan Batrus, 6-0, 6-1.
The other doubles matchup saw Aiden Aiken and Nick Hogan defeat Hemke and Parekh, 8-4.
DuBois (4-3) hosts St. Marys today.
ALTOONA 6, DuBOIS 1
Singles
1. Kadyn Carey (A) def. Brohm Hemke, 6-4, 6-2.
2. Luke Mitchell (A) def. Ben Gribik, 6-1, 6-0.
3. Josh Adams (A) def. Jay Parekh, 6-1, 6-0.
4. Brady Saggano (A) def. Jacob Loomis, 6-0, 6-0.
5. Dan Batrus (A) def. Jack Stringer, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Aiden Aiken/Nick Hogan (A) def. Hemke/Parekh, 8-4.
2. Gribik/Loomis (D) def. Max Chile/Sean Ratchford, 9-7.