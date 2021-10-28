ECC spikes Coudersport
ST. MARYS — The No. 2 seed Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders volleyball team swept No. 7 Coudersport in straight sets Thursday night, 25-16, 25-17, 25-15, to advance to the District 9 Class A semifinals.
Tori Newton had 12 kills, Maddie Bierley had 11 and Reagan Bauer had eight. Moira Stanisch also had 25 assists.
“I am really happy with the way we played tonight,” Lady Crusaders head coach Tricia Bauer said. “This win was a total team effort. Every girl on the team did a fantastic job. Every server had one to two aces and the team only had three service errors for the match. Abby Hasselman, Kat Kirst, and Lucy Klawhun did a great job on defense.”
With the win, ECC will host No. 3 seed Oswayo Valley on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., as Oswayo Valley beat No. 6 seed Cranberry in straight sets Thursday for its semifinals birth.
DCC 7th/8th graders win
The DuBois Central Catholic seventh and eighth grade girls basketball teams have been in action over the past week, with each squad playing in four games.
Each team took on DuBois, Johnsonburg, Union and Elk County Catholic.
Against DuBois, the seventh graders fell 23-14 as Elizabeth Green scored four points for DCC. They also fell to Johnsonburg 20-10 as Remi Osselborn chipped in with four points.
The seventh graders then beat Union 19-14 with Jillian Morgan scoring seven points and ECC 23-14. In that contest, Green had 10 points and Morgan had seven.
The eighth graders went 4-0 in the four games and defeated DuBois 54-34. Mattie Gritzer led the way with 19 points, followed by 12 each from Julia Sebring and Brooklyn Baummer.
The Lady Cardinals then beat Johnsonburg 38-27 behind 10 points from Baummer and eight each from Gritzer and Sebring.
Sebring scored 13 against Johnsonburg as the Lady Cardinals won 34-25, with Baummer chipping in with nine.
Its most recent game had the Lady Cardinals taking down ECC 24-10 with Tatelyn Jones and Baummer scoring six points each.