ECC downs Sheffield
SHEFFIELD — The Elk County Catholic Crusaders boys basketball team picked up a decisive win on the road Monday evening, downing Sheffield 55-19.
Jordan Wasko led the way for the Crusaders with 22 points while Colby Nussbaum joined him in double-figures with 11 points as 10 different ECC players were able to notch points on the evening.
The Crusaders also won the junior varsity contest, 46-30. That game saw Charlie Geci lead the way with 15 points as Frankie Smith had 14.
Elk County Catholic (10-1) will host Punxsutawney on Wednesday.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 55,
SHEFFIELD 19
Score by Quarters
ECC 8 14 13 20 — 55
Sheff 7 2 7 3 — 19
Elk County Catholic—55
Jordan Wasko 10 2-2 22, Lance O’Neill 2 0-0 4, Wil Wortman 3 0-0 6, Colby Nussbaum 5 1-2 11, Adam Straub 1 0-0 2, Timmy Brannock 1 0-0 2, David Anderson 1 0-0 2, Noah Cherry 1 0-0 2, Bobby Urmann 1 0-2 2, Frankie Smith 1 0-0 2, Joe Toncich 0 0-0 0, Charlie Geci 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 3-6 55.
Sheffield—19
Leihden Wortorson 1 0-0 2, Lucas McNeal 1 0-0 2, Connor Finch 1 2-4 4, Mason Silvis 4 0-0 9, Gage Mott-Macalush 1 0-0 2, Colby Barr 0 0-0 0, Dylan Hardwick 0 0-0 0, Allen Eaton 0 0-0 0, Andrew Kyler 0 0-0 0, Alex Richards 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 2-4 19.
Three-pointers: ECC 0, Sheffield 1 (Silvis).