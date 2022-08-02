Area golf results
DUBOIS — The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association held its Member/Guest on July 21 at the Gold Course, with the theme being 18 Holes Around the World.
The quartet of LuAnn Chiapelli, Erica Fortunato Susan Hartman and Jen Klein were the low gross champs with a 161, while the team of Libby Gray, Cindy Rowles, Carol Korthaus, and Jen Graeca were low net champs with a 121.
Second place net went to Toni Mouthrop, Beth Whitman, Kathay Caracci and Karen D’Onofrio (126), with the group of Mary Reed, Beth Alexander, Patty Trainor and Jen Kuhn placed third with a 132.
Betsy Schuch was the member who made the longest putt on No. 18, while Cindy Rowles was the guest with the longest putt. The closest shots to the line on No. 3 were Karen DeLoia (member) and Trisha Klein (guest). Closest to the pin honors on No. 7 were Darla Hawley (member) and Amy O’Donnell (guest).
Skins were Mary Reed with net double eagle on No. 14 and net eagles by Erica Fortunato (No. 15), Kathy Caracci (No. 13) and Beth Whitman (No. 5).
q q q
BROOKVILLE — The “Golf Nuts” played at Pinecrest Country Club in Brookville last Wednesday, with first-place honors going to the team of Emory Keith, Charlie Muth, and Tom Haag with a 276.
Fran Inzana, Tom Mortimer and Dave Beane took second with a 282, while third went to Don Woods, Tom Maloney and Joe Michalski with a 285
George Heitzenrater had the low gross of the day with an 88, while Quota Points were Heitzenrater 39, Muth 37, Michalski 35 and Mortimer 35.
The league plays at the DuBois County Club today.
Padres to pay Hosmer
NEW YORK (AP) — The Red Sox will be responsible for paying Eric Hosmer only the major league minimum salary after acquiring him from the Padres.
As part of Tuesday’s trade, San Diego agreed to pay Boston up to $43,566,713, according to details of the agreement obtained by The Associated Press.
San Diego will pay $6,786,813 this year, which covers all but $246,154 of the $7,032,967 Hosmer is owed for the rest of this season. Hosmer has a $20 million salary, and 64 days were left in the 182-day season.
Hosmer has the right to opt out of the final three seasons of his $144 million, eight-year contract, a deal that has $13 million salaries in each of those years.
The trade includes $36.78 million in conditional cash if he keeps the contract: $12.28 million in 2023, $12.26 million in 2024 and $12.24 million in 2025. That leaves the Red Sox to pay $720,000 next year, $740,000 in 2024 and $760,000 in 2025, matching the major league minimum in each of those seasons.
Boston sent minor league left-hander Jay Groome to the Padres and also received a pair of minor leaguers: infielder Max Ferguson and outfielder Corey Rosier.