DAMS wrestlers fall
ALTOONA — The DuBois junior high wrestling team fell to Altoona on Wednesday, 51-18.
DuBois got pins from Camdyn Long, Antonion Giambanco and Samson Deeb. Exhibition action also saw pins from Jeff Morris, Owen McCleary and Brandt Bash.
DuBois falls to 4-3 and takes part in the DuBois Harley-Davidson Duals on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — The streak of perfect games continues on this edition of the honor roll that includes 10 local bowlers.
For the second week in a row, Melia Mitskavich bowled a 300 game for the DuBois Juniors league while also notching a 743 series.
In the Town & Country league, Casey Wolfe had a series of 759 while Cam Tilson Jr. rolled a single game of 278.
The Scotty’s Donuts Classic saw three bowlers obtain honors. Brandon Orsich had a 777 series and Jackie Mitskavich bowled a 279. Brandon Smith then made it for both series and single game with a 753 and 275, respectively.
The Gold League had Gary Knight roll a 765 series and a high game of 275. That high game was matched by fellow league member Scott Mowrey.
A duo of Litts Club league bowlers round out the honorees with a couple of single game highs. Joe Swisher rolled a 289 in Division 1 while Carl Haymaker notched a 277 in Division 2 play.