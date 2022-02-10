DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers later in the day. High 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Occasional rain. Some snow showers mixing in late. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%.