Lady Crusaders win title
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic volleyball team enjoyed a perfect day Saturday en route to winning the championship at the 24th Annual Elk County Volleyball Tournament on its home floor.
The Lady Crusaders went 6-0 (combined sets) in pool play, sweeping Ridgway (25-17, 25-20), Johnsonburg (25-5, 25-22) and St. Marys (25-15, 25-16).
Johnsonburg also reached the finals after going 4-2 in pool play. The Ramettes lost both sets vs. ECC but swept St. Marys (25-23, 25-18) and Ridgway (25-20, 25-21).
Elk County Catholic then swept Johnsonburg again in the finals, 25-9, 25-15.
St. Marys beat Ridgway in the one-set consolation match, 30-26. St. Marys and Ridgway each went 1-5 in pool play, as the schools split their pool-play contest.
The All-Tournament team featured ECC sophomore Tori Newton (outside hitter) and senior Abby Hasselman (libero); Johnsonburg senior Tess Kocjancic (middle hitter) and junior Alaina Sherry (outside hitter); St. Marys junior Lindsey Reiter (setter/outside hitter) and Ridgway senior Carli Thomas (middle hitter).
Cardinals edge Forest
DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic boys soccer team made it two wins in two days to start the season on Saturday as the Cardinals edged visiting Forest, 3-2.
Kyan Peck netted two goals for DCC, while Owen Helm had the other.
The 3-2 victory was DCC’s second by that score in two games.
The Cardinals host Brockway today.
Lady Dutch blank Punxsy
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The St. Marys girls soccer team ran its record to 4-0 on the young season with a 9-0 win at Punxsutawney in the Lady Chucks home opener on Saturday.
Punxsy, which was missing two regular starters, got off to a good start as keeper rachel Houser made several nice saves in the opening 20 minutes to keep it a scoreless game.
However, a pair of quick goals by Sophia Radkowski and Gabby Pistner in the 20th and 22nd minute got the Lady Dutch off and running. Gianna Surra and Anna Lundin each added goals before the break to send St. Marys into the half leading 4-0.
Lundin added a pair of goals after the break to complete a hat-trick on the day, while Abby Erich and Raechel Braun also found the back of the net. The Lady Dutch’s final goal scorer was not available.
Both teams are back in action today. St. Marys hosts Port Allegany, while Punxsy travels to Forest Area.
DCS girls fall to Lady Jays
HOLLSOPPLE — The DuBois Christian School girls soccer team suffered its first loss of the season Friday at Johnstown Christian School, 4-2.
The Lady Eagles, who played without its starting goalkeeper, played a strong first half despite suffering a couple injuries in the game. DuBois Christian took a 2-1 lead to the break.
Grace Deitch opened the scoring when she scored off an assist by Hannah McCabe. The Lady Blue Jays answered back, only to see Deitch score again with seven minutes left in the half. Older sister Emily Deitch set up that goal.
It was all Johnstown Christian in the final 40 minutes though, as it scored three goal _ one by Lily Luschko and two by Mary Hostetter — to come away with the 4-2 victory.
Rorrie Maynard started in net for the Lady Eagles and made seven saves, while McCabe played the final 20 minutes and recorded a pair of saves.
DuBois Christian (3-1) plays at Great Commission on Friday.