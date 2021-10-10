Lady Beavers top BEA
DuBOIS — The DuBois girls soccer team entered Saturday morning’s matchup against Bald Eagle Area banged up and missing a couple starters.
However, the Lady Beavers got strong play from some of their junior varsity players who stepped in and upended BEA, 3-1.
Rachel Sickeri scored DuBois’ first two goals, with Lexi Nissel getting the third.
The Lady Beavers are back in action today at home against Indiana.
Lady Eagles blast CCCA
DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School girls soccer team kept their postseason dreams alive Friday with a convincing 8-2 home victory against Centre County Christian Academy.
The Lady Eagles seized control of the game with dominant first-half performance that saw DuBois Christian take a 6-0 lead into the break.
Emily netted a hat-trick in the opening 40 minutes with all three of those goals set up by Fiona Riss, who scored herself off an assist from Ella Shenkle. The Lady Eagles also scored when a CCCA defender deflected a corner kick into her own net, while Shenkle closed out the first-half scoring with a goal with 8:26 left on the clock.
The teams traded goals in the second half.
Rorrie Maynard and Koisha Frazier each scored for the Lady Eagles, while Emilie Gore netted both goals for CCCA.
DuBois Christian finished with a 47-6 advantage in shots.
The Lady Eagles (6-3, 5-3 in ACAA West Division) currently sit in third place in the West and need to win Tuesday in their final game at Blair County Christian (2nd place team in the West) to assure themselves a trip to the ACAA Tournament.
DuBois Christian can also reach the tourney with a loss if Calvary Christian Academy also losses Tuesday at Great Commission.
DCC junior high results
DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic seventh and eighth grade girls basketball tems went a combined 3-1 in a pair of doubleheaders late in the week.
The Lady Cardinals split a pair of games against Johnsonburg on Thurday.
The seventh grade squad lost 23-18 to the Ramettes, with Jillian Morgan scoring a team-high eight points. The eighth graders rolled past the Ramettes, 47-7. Mattie Gritzer led DCC with 10 points, while Julia Sebring had nine.
On Friday, DCC swept Elk County Catholic.
The seventh graders won 16-8 to improve to 3-5 on the year. Morgan scored six of tDCC’s eight points.
The eighth grade team came away with a 27-17 win to run its record to 7-1. Sebring led the Lady Cardinals with 13 points.
Both DCC squads return to action today at home against Sheffield before hosting the Fr. Leopold Tournament on Friday and Saturday.