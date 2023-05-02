Brockway All-Sports Banquet
BROCKWAY — The 44th annual Brockway Area High School All-Sports banquet will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 8, at the high school.
The event recognizes all varsity sports and athletes during the 2022-23 school year.
The guest speaker is Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith. Since he was drafted by the Steelers in 2020, he has accumulated 185 tackles, 22.5 sacks, 41 quarterback hits, one interception and six forced fumbles in 49 games.
A Sportsman of the Year will also be named. Last year, Dan Webster was recognized for 44 years as a coach and umpire for youth baseball programs in Brockway.
Tickets are $15 each and may be purchased by contacting Nick Hoffman at (814) 591-1016 or nick.hoffman@varischettiholdings.com