Rovers down Panthers
BROCKWAY — The Brockway Rovers boys soccer team took down the Keystone Panthers, 12-0, on Tuesday night at Frank Varischetti Field.
Dylan Bash and Dominic Durle had two goals each while Vinny Cavalline, Evan Botwright, Alex Carlson, Johnny Knox, Adam Lin, Aiden Wilcox, Mayson Fremer and Bradey Hughes all had one goal each.
Carlson had three assists while Hughes, Lin and Botwright had two. Durle, Cavallline and Aiden Raybuck each had one assist.
Brockway is back in action today at 5 p.m. as they host Redbank Valley.
Dutchmen lose in double OT
KARNS CITY — The St. Marys Flying Dutchmen boys soccer team lost a heartbreaker to Karns City on Tuesday, 1-0, in double overtime.
St. Marys head coach Mike Shaffer said the Dutchmen were able to outshoot the Gremlins and maintain possession throughout regulation, but the Gremlins were able to score the game-winner with three minutes left in the second overtime off of a corner kick.
St. Marys is back in action Thursday as they travel to Central Mountain for a 7 p.m. contest.
ECC spikes Ridgway
RIDGWAY — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders volleyball team got a road victory on Tuesday night at Ridgway, sweeping the Lady Elkers, 25-18, 25-17, 25-10, to move to 13-0 on the season.
“We had a little bit of a slow start tonight but we finished strong,” ECC head coach Tricia Bauer said. “It was nice to have Tori Newton back in the lineup but I really need to commend Maddie Bierley for her net play, Reagan Bauer for her net play and serving, Kiri Emmert for running the offense and Gabby Weisner for her defense.
“Emmert and Weisner made some key plays that kept the offense running. Emmert does a good job of knowing when and where to put the ball and Weisner has been our lead vocalist this year. The two of them don’t get a lot of stats but they deserve a lot of credit.”
Bauer had 17 kills and five aces, Bierley had 10 kills and three blocks, Newton had 10 kills, Madison Marzullo had six kills and two aces and Kiri Emmert had 41 assists.
The Lady Crusaders also won the junior varsity contest, 25-13, 25-15, as they are also 13-0 on the season.
Elk County Catholic will wrap up its regular season at St. Marys on Thursday while Ridgway travels to Sheffield — also on Thursday.
Lady Dutch fall to Bradford
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Lady Dutch volleyball team fell in a tough, five-set match to the Bradford Lady Owls on Tuesday evening, 25-20, 19-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-2.
St. Marys’ junior varsity also lost, 25-18, 26-24.
The Lady Dutch will be back in action on Thursday when they host their crosstown rivals in Elk County Catholic.