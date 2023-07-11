Brookville Legion falls
INDIANA — Ryan Okapal and Caden Force combined on a four-hitter to lead SW Jack to a 10-0 win in six innings over the Brookville Fireman’s Club in the Indiana County League Junior Legion Championship game held at Charlie Hogan Field Tuesday.
While SW Jack (14-4) punched its ticket to the Western Regional Tournament in Homer City starting July 21, the Fireman’s Club still has a chance to earn a berth when it meets Westmoreland County League third-place finisher Monroeville in a play-in game Thursday at First Commonwealth Field in Homer City starting at 6 p.m.
Brookville (12-6) saw its seven-game winning streak come to an end as SW Jack scored runs in all but one of its six innings at the plate. Trenton Colgan singled twice while Parker Kalgren and Ladd Blake also singled.
Okapal allowed two hits and four walks while striking out five in four innings while Force struck out four and walked two while giving up two hits in two innings.
SW Jack ripped three home runs as Charlie Manzi, Jamison Miller and Sully VanHoose went deep.
Luke Burton and Colgan pitched for Brookville, Burton going the first 4 1/3 innings and allowing 12 hits and two walks with one strikeout.
Grays notch win
CLEARFIELD — Continuing a busy final week to the Federation League regular season, the Brookville Grays downed the Clearfield Chiefs 7-2 at Lawrence Township Municipal Park Tuesday.
The Grays improved to 10-4 with two games remaining. Wednesday, the Grays host Rossiter before hosting DuBois Thursday.
Against the Chiefs (3-11), the Grays’ got three hits from Hunter Geer and a 2-for-4 day from Brady Caylor, who also drove in four runs and doubled. Cole Slaugenhoup also doubled.
On the mound, Drew Beichner and Caylor combined for the win. Beichner got the decision, going the first four innings and giving up both runs on eight hits with one walk and two strikeouts. Caylor threw three scoreless innings, striking out two and giving up two hits.
While seeds one through three aren’t officially locked in, the No. 4 vs. No. 5 preliminary matchup looks to be DuBois and Clearfield. That best-of-three series is scheduled to begin next Tuesday at the higher seeded team. The best-of-five semifinals would start as early as July 22.